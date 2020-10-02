 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘President Pelosi’: As Trump gets Covid-19, House speaker says continuity of government plans ‘ongoing’ with MILITARY

2 Oct, 2020 16:13
©  REUTERS/Erin Scott
Nancy Pelosi said the White House has not spoken to her about continuity of government after Donald Trump’s Covid-19 diagnosis, but implied “ongoing” conversations are happening with “military” and “some government officials.”

Next in line after Vice President Mike Pence to succeed the president – as speaker of the house – Pelosi was asked on Friday in an MSNBC interview about Trump’s “very serious health threat” and whether the White House has contacted her about the continuity of government.

“No, they haven’t,” she said, adding, “That is ongoing with the military and some officials in the government...Let us all pray for the president’s health, thank God the Vice President has tested negatively.”

Though the California congresswoman said she “prays” Trump and his family are safe, she added that his behavior, such as in-person campaigning, was a “brazen invitation for something like this to happen.”

“It’s very sad. But it also is something that, again, going into crowds, unmasked and all the rest was sort of a brazen invitation for something like this to happen. Sad that it did, but nonetheless, hopeful that it will be a transition to a saner approach to what this virus is all about,” she said.

Since Trump’s positive test result, liberal critics have been taking to social media to fantasize about the unlikely scenario where Pelosi temporarily takes charge as president.

The president announced on Thursday that both he and the first lady, Melania, had tested positive for Covid-19 and were beginning a quarantine. If Trump were incapacitated, the duties of the presidency would fall to the vice president, Mike Pence, who has announced that he has tested negative for the virus. If the vice president were to be incapacitated as well, then the next in the line of succession for the presidency would be the speaker of the house, Pelosi, 80, who has taken a Covid-19 test and is currently awaiting the results. Democratic Party presidential nominee Joe Biden and his wife, Jill are also both being tested following news of Trump’s diagnosis.

