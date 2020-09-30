 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
WATCH LIVE: First Biden v Trump 2020 presidential debate
HomeUSA News

WATCH LIVE: First Biden v Trump 2020 presidential debate

30 Sep, 2020 00:55
Get short URL
WATCH LIVE: First Biden v Trump 2020 presidential debate
(L) Joe Biden © Getty Images/Scott Olson; (R) Donald Trump © Getty Images/Jamie Squire
Donald Trump and Joe Biden debate each other for the first time, amid multiple crises the US has to face concurrently: the Covid-19 pandemic, the economic troubles stemming from it, and the ongoing racial protests and riots.

Moderated by Fox News journalist Chris Wallace, tonight’s debate is held in Cleveland, Ohio. It is set to run 90 minutes without a break. 

WATCH LIVE:

Tuesday night’s event is one of the four debates planned. A vice presidential debate between VP Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris will take place on October 7. The other two presidential debates are set to be held on October 15 and October 22. The US presidential election will be held on November 3.

Also on rt.com
READ leaked ‘DNC talking points’ published ahead of Trump-Biden debate in Cleveland
‘I am the Democratic Party,’ Biden declares, making Trump and Twitter cringe: ‘Not according to Harris’
Biden camp secures @TRUTH Twitter account to ‘fact-check’ Trump during debate
‘Will you shut up, man?’ Biden struggles to talk over interjecting Trump as debate get off to a messy start

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies