WATCH LIVE: First Biden v Trump 2020 presidential debate

Donald Trump and Joe Biden debate each other for the first time, amid multiple crises the US has to face concurrently: the Covid-19 pandemic, the economic troubles stemming from it, and the ongoing racial protests and riots.

Moderated by Fox News journalist Chris Wallace, tonight’s debate is held in Cleveland, Ohio. It is set to run 90 minutes without a break.

WATCH LIVE:

Tuesday night’s event is one of the four debates planned. A vice presidential debate between VP Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris will take place on October 7. The other two presidential debates are set to be held on October 15 and October 22. The US presidential election will be held on November 3.

