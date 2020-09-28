 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Trained by Trump? Raccoons ATTACK journalists at White House (PHOTOS)

28 Sep, 2020 16:59
A gang of raccoons attacked journalists outside the White House, with one of the trash pandas allegedly grabbing a photographer and a correspondent. Are they President Trump’s anti-media stormtroopers, people on Twitter ask.

A raccoon “attacked multiple news crews” on the North Lawn of the White House on Monday morning, CBS journalist Paula Reid reported on Twitter. One of the critters “allegedly grabbed [the] pant leg of a photographer & then a correspondent before being fended off.”

According to Reid, White House staff reached out to the US General Services Administration, presumably so the raccoons could be chased away.

Reid’s tweet quickly went viral, with the Twitter #Resistance suggesting that the raccoons showed up at the White House to “clear out the trash” and evict President Trump. However, with Trump’s distaste for the liberal media well known, others joked that the curious creatures must surely have been ordered to attack the reporters.

While marauding bands of raccoons aren’t known for terrorizing the media, they occasionally poke their noses onto White House grounds. President Calvin Coolidge was even given one by a supporter in 1926, who suggested it be cooked and eaten. Instead, the Coolidge family adopted the creature, naming her ‘Rebecca’ and dressing her in an embroidered collar reading “White House Raccoon.”

