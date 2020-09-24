 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

CNN ‘pundit’ spins heads by unleashing RACIST slur against Kentucky AG over Breonna Taylor verdict, DELETES tweets after backlash

24 Sep, 2020 19:21
Get short URL
CNN ‘pundit’ spins heads by unleashing RACIST slur against Kentucky AG over Breonna Taylor verdict, DELETES tweets after backlash
©  REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Author and liberal journalist Sophia A. Nelson has set off a firestorm of accusations after calling black Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron multiple slurs, which she says she’s allowed to say because she’s mixed race.

“Uncle Tom. Step & fetch, Negro. The end,” Nelson tweeted in reaction to Cameron’s announcement that a former cop involved in the shooting of Breonna Taylor would not be facing murder charges, but rather three counts of “wanton endangerment.” It’s a decision that has set off violent protests in Louisville, Kentucky and several other major cities.

Nelson, a frequent guest on CNN and writer for the Daily Beast, doubled down on the tweet on Thursday by reposting it to her followers. 

CNN ‘pundit’ spins heads by unleashing RACIST slur against Kentucky AG over Breonna Taylor verdict, DELETES tweets after backlash

After an onslaught of criticism calling her racist for using the terms against a black person she disagrees with, Nelson deleted the tweet. However, she went on to defend it and claim she could not be intimidated by “right wing bully bigots.”

Also on rt.com WATCH rioters throwing Molotov cocktails at police in Portland amid nationwide protests over Breonna Taylor case

“For you right wing bully bigots step off. You don’t scare me! You can’t get me ‘fired’ for my views, and free speech,” she wrote in one tweet.

Nelson defended her language in several other tweets, reusing the slurs to describe Cameron.

“Let me be clear this tweet stays. ‘Negro’ is a word that black people like my parents and grandparents were called up until the 1960s. It’s on my birth certificate in 1967. And ‘step & fetch’ is what #DanielCameron is for #MitchMcConnell,” she wrote. 

Nelson also claimed she is “allowed to call someone an Uncle Tom” and to use the term “negro.”

The CNN pundit’s take on the Breonna Taylor case and Cameron, however, has still earned plenty of pushback.

Also on rt.com ‘Federal govt ready to help’: Trump voices support for officers shot in Louisville, vows to send aid ‘immediately upon request’

“It’s rather telling that she is convinced there are no consequences to this open bigotry because of the party affiliation of who she aimed it at,” media critic AG Hamilton tweeted

In another tweet, Hamilton referred to Nelson as a “CNN contributor,” and a representative for the network created distance between them and the pundit (whose header image on Twitter is her on CNN).

“She is NOT a CNN contributor. She does NOT work for us. Correct your tweet,” CNN head of strategic communications Matt Dornic tweeted. 

Nelson has been a guest on CNN before multiple times and her Twitter account describes her as a “frequent CNN legal and political pundit.”

“This is who CNN brings on the air, she is talking about Attorney General Cameron. We knew the network was incompetent and biased, now we can add virulently racist,” Federalist writer David Marcus also wrote in reaction to Nelson’s tweets.

Following the pushback and promise not to back down or be "scared," Nelson protected her Twitter account on Thursday afternoon, so now only followers approved by her can see her tweets.

If you like this story, share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies