‘Federal govt. ready to help’: Trump voices support for officers shot in Louisville, vows to send aid ‘immediately upon request’
24 Sep, 2020 02:58
US President Donald Trump has said that the federal government is ready to involve itself in Louisville, Kentucky, where two officers were shot amid protests over the lack of murder charges in the Breonna Taylor case.
Praying for the two police officers that were shot tonight in Louisville, Kentucky. The Federal Government stands behind you and is ready to help. Spoke to @GovAndyBeshear and we are prepared to work together, immediately upon request!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2020
