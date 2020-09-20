 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Biden claims 200 MILLION Americans will die of Covid-19 ‘by the time I finish THIS TALK’

20 Sep, 2020 20:24
Joe Biden prepares to speak at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, September 20, 2020 © Reuters / Mark Makela
Presidential hopeful Joe Biden issued a stark warning to Americans, saying that “200 million people will die” of Covid-19 by the end of his short speech. Biden’s wacky math once again raised concern over his mental fitness.

Speaking in Philadelphia on Sunday, Biden hammered President Donald Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, but one of his statements stood out from the rest of the speech.

“It’s estimated that 200 million people will die, probably by the time I finish this talk,” he announced, waving his arms for emphasis.

Biden was likely trying to talk about the 199,000 Americans who have died of Covid-19 since the pandemic began earlier this year. However, conservative commentators saw his flub as further evidence that the former vice president isn’t all there mentally.

Biden has fumbled his figures before, claiming earlier this summer that more than 120 million Americans had died of Covid-19, overstating the true death toll by a factor of 1,000. Back in February, he claimed during a primary debate that “150 million” Americans had died of gun violence since 2007 – nearly half the country’s population.

President Trump has made attacking Biden’s mental health a key tactic in his reelection campaign. With Biden floundering through speeches, and relying increasingly on a teleprompter to stay on message, Trump joked during a rally on Saturday night that his Democratic opponent is “shot,” and has “half his head left.”

