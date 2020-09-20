Biden claims 200 MILLION Americans will die of Covid-19 ‘by the time I finish THIS TALK’

Presidential hopeful Joe Biden issued a stark warning to Americans, saying that “200 million people will die” of Covid-19 by the end of his short speech. Biden’s wacky math once again raised concern over his mental fitness.

Speaking in Philadelphia on Sunday, Biden hammered President Donald Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, but one of his statements stood out from the rest of the speech.

“It’s estimated that 200 million people will die, probably by the time I finish this talk,” he announced, waving his arms for emphasis.

If Donald Trump has his way, 200 million people will die before Joe Biden finishes his speech. True story. pic.twitter.com/WC7oiZB66B — Andrew @ Don't Walk, RUN! Productions (@DontWalkRUN) September 20, 2020

Biden was likely trying to talk about the 199,000 Americans who have died of Covid-19 since the pandemic began earlier this year. However, conservative commentators saw his flub as further evidence that the former vice president isn’t all there mentally.

Did Joe Biden say possibly 200 million people will die? Did they not give him his meds today? He’s losing it. — Kambree (@KamVTV) September 20, 2020

Biden having a totally normal one, casually claiming that 200 million Americans will die from coronavirus by the end of his speech — so far less than a million people have died worldwide from COVID.Does Joe Biden’s brain even process what he says in real time? https://t.co/WSyvzABIgC — Harry Khachatrian (@Harry1T6) September 20, 2020

I am definitely voting for Joe Biden. And if I don’t do it in the next 30 seconds, odds are high that I’ll die from #COVID19 along with 200 million of my fellow Americans. pic.twitter.com/Bu21cIBWH0 — Gigameg (@dadetrading) September 20, 2020

Biden has fumbled his figures before, claiming earlier this summer that more than 120 million Americans had died of Covid-19, overstating the true death toll by a factor of 1,000. Back in February, he claimed during a primary debate that “150 million” Americans had died of gun violence since 2007 – nearly half the country’s population.

President Trump has made attacking Biden’s mental health a key tactic in his reelection campaign. With Biden floundering through speeches, and relying increasingly on a teleprompter to stay on message, Trump joked during a rally on Saturday night that his Democratic opponent is “shot,” and has “half his head left.”

