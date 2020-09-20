‘Best case’ for end of pandemic is 2022, thanks to vaccines & funding, says ‘optimistic’ Bill Gates

Bill Gates just can’t stop spouting his opinions on the coronavirus these days. In his latest spiel, the plutocrat has forecast that the pandemic will have concluded by 2022 – thanks to vaccines in which he’s heavily invested.

In an interview on Fox News, the Microsoft founder predicted that, for people in the United States, life will have returned to normal by summer 2021, due to progress having been made with the development of vaccines against the disease.

The business magnate outlined that he expects the US to begin approving vaccines for public use early next year. Because of this, he said, he’s “optimistic” the pandemic “won’t last indefinitely.”

“The end of the epidemic? Best case is probably 2022. But during 2021, the numbers – we should be able to drive them down if we take the global approach,” Gates told the Fox News on Sunday program.

“So, you know, thank goodness vaccine technology was there, that the funding came up, that the companies put their best people on it. That’s why I’m optimistic this won’t last indefinitely,” he added.

The multi-billionaire said he thinks the US Food and Drug Administration could grant approval to “three or four” vaccine formulas.

The question of how the shots will be distributed would then arise, Gates said, declaring himself disappointed that the US has not made plans to manufacture and distribute vaccines in poorer countries. “The place the US has not shown up is in this issue of helping to buy the vaccine for these developing countries,” he complained.

Gates is a major investor in the pharmaceutical sector, and has funnelled millions of dollars into the development of seven different vaccines against Covid-19 alone. He previously said that between 70 and 80 percent of the world’s population would have to be vaccinated against the virus before anyone can hope to live a normal life again.

