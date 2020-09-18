‘That was not blackface, that was an homage’: Host of ‘The View’ Joy Behar rebuffs criticism from black guest over Halloween look

Presenter of US TV talk show ‘The View’ Joy Behar vehemently defended wearing a ‘blackface’ Halloween costume after African-American congressional nominee Kimberly Klacik confronted the longtime host about it on air.

Klacik brought up Behar’s controversial look during a discussion about the Trump administration’s approach to the coronavirus pandemic, and how the virus disproportionally affects black communities. The young Maryland politician appeared to imply that Behar should not speak for the African-American community because she had been, as Klacik put it, “parading in blackface not too long ago.”

“Excuse me!” Behar immediately responded, “The black community had my back.”

“That was not blackface, that was an homage!” she added, defending her choice of Halloween look in the 1970s.

Klacik tried to come back at Behar, saying that the black community has her back as well, but another regular host, Sunny Hostin disagreed. “The black community did not vote for you. What planet are you living on?” Hostin asked.

After Klacik asked Hostin not to talk over her, Behar abruptly ended the segment, saying “good luck” to the guest.

Behar has previously come under fire from Donald Trump Jr. over the notable Halloween costume, when she was accusing his father of racism. “We've all done things that we regret, I mean, if we're talking about bringing a discourse down, Joy, you've worn blackface,” the president’s son said during a 2019 appearance on ‘The View’.

