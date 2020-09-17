Trump announces creation of national '1776 Commission' to promote 'patriotic education'

Critical race theory and revisionist history such as the New York Times’ 1619 Project are “toxic” need to be countered with patriotic education, US president Donald Trump vowed, announcing a new initiative to do so.

Speaking on Thursday on the occasion of Constitution Day – the anniversary of the US founding document being signed in 1787 – Trump denounced the radicals who seek to “demolish this treasured and precious inheritance,” specifically naming critical race theory, the 1619 Project, and Howard Zinn’s ‘People’s History of the United States.’

“The left-wing rioting and mayhem are the direct result of decades of left-wing indoctrination in our schools,” Trump said, referring to unrest that began at the end of May and spread across the country ostensibly in name of racial justice.

Critical Race Theory, the 1619 Project, and the crusade against American history is toxic propaganda — an ideological poison that, if not removed, will dissolve the civic bonds that tie us together.

Teaching critical race theory in schools is child abuse “in the truest sense of those words,” Trump said.

"With the help of everyone here today, the legacy of 1776 will never be erased.Our heroes will never be forgotten.Our youth will be taught to love America with all of their heart and all of their soul. — The White House (@WhiteHouse) September 17, 2020

Calling the US “the most fair, equal and prosperous nation in human history,” Trump said that Americans will never submit to “tyranny” of cancel culture and will “reclaim our history, and our country, for citizens of every race, color, religion and creed.”

As a specific measure to achieve this, he announced the establishment of a presidential commission on patriotic education, called the “1776 commission” after the year the original 13 American colonies declared independence from Britain.

The New York Times embraced the 1619 project last year, as part of a pivot from ‘Russiagate’ conspiracy theories to accusing Trump of racism. The author of its flagship essay, Nikole Hannah-Jones, was rewarded with the Pulitzer Prize in March.Through the partnership with the Pulitzer Center, Hannah-Jones’s work has already been distributed to thousands of US classrooms. Her essay had to be corrected several times, however, as it inaccurately claimed – among other things – that the American revolution was fought to preserve slavery.

In response to the White House releasing excerpts from Trump’s speech, on Thursday, some mainstream media outlets rallied to condemn his criticism of the 1619 project and declare Hannah-Jones a “national treasure.”

An important note that as President Trump gears up to attack the 1619 project, @nhannahjones is a national treasure who put in context how America came to be, the black enslaved people it exploited and the way forward. We should all be grateful for the 1619 Project. — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) September 17, 2020

During a deadly pandemic, a recession, and climate change, Trump and Republicans are...attacking critical race theory and the 1619 project that discusses the historical legacy of slavery and racism. Cool cool. Economic anxiety. Racial flare ups. Racially charged politics.... — Wajahat "Wears a Mask Because of a Pandemic" Ali (@WajahatAli) September 17, 2020

