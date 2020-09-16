‘What’s this all about?’ Trump tweets video of Biden playing ‘Despacito’ to Latino voters, with song replaced by ‘F**k Tha Police’

US President Donald Trump has joined countless netizens mocking Democratic 2020 candidate Joe Biden after he chose to serenade Latino voters with ‘Despacito’ at a campaign event, a move that was ridiculed as blatant “pandering.”

“I just have one thing to say. Hang on here,” Biden said as he fumbled with his cell phone on stage during a campaign stop in Florida on Tuesday – an event to mark Hispanic Heritage Month – eventually playing a clip from the Spanish-language song ‘Despacito.’

While Biden had just been introduced by Luis Fonsi, who wrote the song, netizens couldn’t help but have fun with the awkward moment, some amazed that the scene “really happened.” Just after the stroke of midnight on Wednesday morning, President Trump also joined the fray, sharing a clip from conservative meme factory The United Spot which replaced Fonsi’s hit track with NWA’s ‘F**k Tha Police’ (WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE).

What is this all about? https://t.co/AAmBGgHhyR — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 16, 2020

Other commenters labeled the incident as Biden’s “hot sauce moment,” referring to when failed 2016 presidential candidate Hillary Clinton said that she carried a bottle of the stuff everywhere she went, which critics slammed as a flagrant attempt to pander to African American voters.

Well there's his @HillaryClinton "I always carry hot sauce in my purse" moment.Just embarrassing. — Return to Reason (@mymundanemind) September 16, 2020

This is it.Joe's hot sauce moment — Ascended Sleeper (@SovereignBronze) September 16, 2020

Even some self-avowed Biden supporters stated the former VP’s ‘Despacito’ tribute made them “cringe,” while others took up more sincere criticisms over the candidate’s policy platform.

Geesh I’m a Biden supporter and this made me cringe. Who the F thought this was a good idea, whoever it was sure hope they’ve been fired. — Jeff 4 Biden/Harris 2020 🇺🇸 (@sbbytor) September 16, 2020

i might not have health insurance at the end of the year so it's nice to see kamala harris wearing timbs and joe biden dancing to despacito that's very reassuring — jordan (@JordanUhl) September 16, 2020

Please just give us healthcare. https://t.co/TvUt9EuLAX — Gravel Institute (@GravelInstitute) September 16, 2020

