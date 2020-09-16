 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘What’s this all about?’ Trump tweets video of Biden playing ‘Despacito’ to Latino voters, with song replaced by ‘F**k Tha Police’

16 Sep, 2020 05:30
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden speaks at a Hispanic Heritage Month event at Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee, Florida, September 15, 2020. ©  Reuters / Leah Millis
US President Donald Trump has joined countless netizens mocking Democratic 2020 candidate Joe Biden after he chose to serenade Latino voters with ‘Despacito’ at a campaign event, a move that was ridiculed as blatant “pandering.”

“I just have one thing to say. Hang on here,” Biden said as he fumbled with his cell phone on stage during a campaign stop in Florida on Tuesday – an event to mark Hispanic Heritage Month – eventually playing a clip from the Spanish-language song ‘Despacito.’

While Biden had just been introduced by Luis Fonsi, who wrote the song, netizens couldn’t help but have fun with the awkward moment, some amazed that the scene really happened.” Just after the stroke of midnight on Wednesday morning, President Trump also joined the fray, sharing a clip from conservative meme factory The United Spot which replaced Fonsi’s hit track with NWA’s ‘F**k Tha Police’ (WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE).

Other commenters labeled the incident as Biden’s “hot sauce moment,” referring to when failed 2016 presidential candidate Hillary Clinton said that she carried a bottle of the stuff everywhere she went, which critics slammed as a flagrant attempt to pander to African American voters.

Even some self-avowed Biden supporters stated the former VP’s ‘Despacito’ tribute made them “cringe,” while others took up more sincere criticisms over the candidate’s policy platform.

