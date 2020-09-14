‘Thanks for setting partisanship aside’: LA County sheriff extends gratitude to both Trump & Biden for support after cops ambush

The Los Angeles County sheriff has expressed "deepest gratitude" to US President Donald Trump and his rival Joe Biden, commending them for forgoing partisan politics and denouncing the shooting of two deputies in an ambush.

“On behalf of LASDHQ, I would like to extend our deepest gratitude to both@RealDonaldTrump and @JoeBiden for reaching out today and offering their kind words regarding the horrific ambush which our two brave deputies survived last night,” Sheriff Alex Villanueva tweeted late on Sunday.

On behalf of @LASDHQ, I would like to extend our deepest gratitude to both @RealDonaldTrump and @JoeBiden for reaching out today and offering their kind words regarding the horrific ambush which our two brave deputies survived last night. pic.twitter.com/UEYRd7IfmG — Alex Villanueva (@LACoSheriff) September 14, 2020

He went on to hail the political foes for “setting partisanship aside" and condemning the shooting of two deputies, a 31-year-old woman and her 24-year-old male partner, in their car in Compton on Saturday.

Thank you for setting partisanship aside and showing your support for the @LASDHQ and all law enforcement across @CountyofLA — Alex Villanueva (@LACoSheriff) September 14, 2020

An unknown attacker approached the patrol car and shot the two deputies at a point-blank range multiple times. They were taken to hospital in critical condition and are expected to survive after undergoing surgery.

While it was still unclear if the deputies would pull through, Trump called for a “fast trial” and the “death penalty” for the gunman, who he labelled an “animal.”

Biden’s response was more toned-down. The Democratic presidential nominee called the shooting “cold-blooded and unconscionable," demanding the perpetrator "be brought to justice.”

In the same message, posted to his Twitter account, Biden argued that “violence of any kind is wrong” – an apparent reference to the protests against police brutality – while wishing deputies a “full recovery.”

This cold-blooded shooting is unconscionable and the perpetrator must be brought to justice.Violence of any kind is wrong; those who commit it should be caught and punished.Jill and I are keeping the deputies and their loved ones in our hearts and praying for a full recovery. https://t.co/330QfeIUGg — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 13, 2020

However, while Villanueva sought to send a message of unity, striking a conciliatory tone on the politicians’ behalf, Trump was quick to take a shot at the former VP, accusing Biden of being “SILENT” for “the entire summer” as “left-wing mobs assaulted police officers.”

For the entire summer, Joe Biden was SILENT as left-wing mobs assaulted police officers. When Biden’s far-left supporters set fire to police cars, precinct stations, and courthouses, Joe Biden called them “PEACEFUL PROTESTORS.” When asked if he would cut police funding, Biden... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 14, 2020

In comparison to Trump, who had torn into Democratic mayors and governors for their lax response to the rioting and looting that have long-tainted the protests, Biden was far less vocal, while endorsing the Black Lives Matter cause.

However, amidst reports that the riots, such as violent unrest in Kenosha or in Portland, have hurt his polling, Biden took on a more denunciatory tone. Effectively parroting Trump’s “law and order” slogan, Biden’s campaign has recently released an ad blasting “rioting and looting” as “lawlessness.”

