Protests erupt in Lancaster, Pennsylvania as police fatally shoots knife-wielding man after he rushes at officer (VIDEO)

Black Lives Matter activists have taken to the streets of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, demanding “justice” for 27-year-old Ricardo Munoz, who was killed by police after he charged at an officer with a knife.

People have been flooding to the police station in Southwest Lancaster City, chanting “Don't shoot” and other BLM slogans after an officer-involved shooting earlier in the day.

Police shot and killed a reportedly autistic man in Southwest Lancaster City today and left his body on the ground for hours. We’re here at the police station demanding justice. Police are escalating the situation. pic.twitter.com/x70X3SJWui — Nick Martin (@lancnick) September 14, 2020

Footage on social media shows protesters smashing windows of and jumping on a police car, as one of the gathering’s leaders announces that “BLM riots” have kicked off in the city.

LANCASTER: BLM riots kick off in Lancaster, PA after an officer involved shooting of a man armed with a knife pic.twitter.com/iGX1D03hiN — ELIJAH RIOT (@ElijahSchaffer) September 14, 2020

Facing the backlash over the shooting, Lancaster County District Attorney's Office released body cam footage from the incident. The video starts with a woman dashing out of the house screaming. In the next second, Munoz rushes out of the door with a knife in his hand and charges at the responding officer, with the latter firing several shots at Munoz, who then falls to the ground.

WARNING: GRAPHIC FOOTAGE

This is the bodycam footage of the officer-involved shooting in Lancaster, PA that Black Lives Matter is rioting over. The perpetrator charged at the police officer with a knife over his head with clear intent to strike. pic.twitter.com/xD72TweQK4 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 14, 2020

Munoz was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lancaster DA said that they have been “investigating” the shooting to determine if the use of force was justified, but noted that preliminary investigation indicates that the knife-wielding victim posed a immediate danger to the officer’s life before being killed.

The footage shows that when the officer gets in front of a residence in the 300 block of Laurel Street, Munoz immediately emerges from inside and runs toward the officer, brandishing a knife above his head, in clear view, in a threatening manner

District Attorney Heather Adams said that her office would release all other details pertaining to the incident "in a timely manner,” urging protesters to “remain peaceful” since “violence and destruction of property will become headlines and serve no purpose for the safety and wellbeing of our citizens and neighborhoods.”

The incident took place around 4:15 pm local time, as the officers were responding to an alleged domestic disturbance.

While there is nothing in the DA’s message to suggest that Munoz was mentally incapacitated, actvists have alleged that the man was autistic. Protesters have also accused police of leaving the his body lying in the street “for hours” before it was taken away.

Police shot and killed an autistic man in Lancaster, PA today and left his body uncovered for hours. People are protesting outside the police HQ now. pic.twitter.com/1gm0EW0aQn — Joshua Potash (@JoshuaPotash) September 14, 2020

The man with the same first and last names as Munoz stabbed four people in Lancaster in March last year. At the time, police said that the suspect refused to drop his knife when ordered by officers, but was eventually taken into custody. His trial was to start tommorow.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!