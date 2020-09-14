 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Protests erupt in Lancaster, Pennsylvania as police fatally shoots knife-wielding man after he rushes at officer (VIDEO)

14 Sep, 2020 03:58
Protests erupt in Lancaster, Pennsylvania as police fatally shoots knife-wielding man after he rushes at officer (VIDEO)
© The Lancaster County District Attorney's Office
Black Lives Matter activists have taken to the streets of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, demanding “justice” for 27-year-old Ricardo Munoz, who was killed by police after he charged at an officer with a knife.

People have been flooding to the police station in Southwest Lancaster City, chanting “Don't shoot” and other BLM slogans after an officer-involved shooting earlier in the day.

Footage on social media shows protesters smashing windows of and jumping on a police car, as one of the gathering’s leaders announces that “BLM riots” have kicked off in the city.

Facing the backlash over the shooting, Lancaster County District Attorney's Office released body cam footage from the incident. The video starts with a woman dashing out of the house screaming. In the next second, Munoz rushes out of the door with a knife in his hand and charges at the responding officer, with the latter firing several shots at Munoz, who then falls to the ground.

WARNING: GRAPHIC FOOTAGE

Munoz was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lancaster DA said that they have been “investigating” the shooting to determine if the use of force was justified, but noted that preliminary investigation indicates that the knife-wielding victim posed a immediate danger to the officer’s life before being killed.

The footage shows that when the officer gets in front of a residence in the 300 block of Laurel Street, Munoz immediately emerges from inside and runs toward the officer, brandishing a knife above his head, in clear view, in a threatening manner

District Attorney Heather Adams said that her office would release all other details pertaining to the incident "in a timely manner,” urging protesters to “remain peaceful” since “violence and destruction of property will become headlines and serve no purpose for the safety and wellbeing of our citizens and neighborhoods.”

The incident took place around 4:15 pm local time, as the officers were responding to an alleged domestic disturbance.

While there is nothing in the DA’s message to suggest that Munoz was mentally incapacitated, actvists have alleged that the man was autistic. Protesters have also accused police of leaving the his body lying in the street “for hours” before it was taken away.

The man with the same first and last names as Munoz stabbed four people in Lancaster in March last year. At the time, police said that the suspect refused to drop his knife when ordered by officers, but was eventually taken into custody. His trial was to start tommorow.

