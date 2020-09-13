Microsoft says it won’t be acquiring TikTok’s US operations after Chinese parent rejects bid

Software giant Microsoft’s acquisition bid for the US operations of TikTok has been rejected by the social media platform’s Chinese parent, leaving prospects for the unit up in the air one week before the deadline to make a deal.

China’s ByteDance informed the suitor on Sunday that it won’t be selling the business to Microsoft. The impasse may give the upper hand to Oracle, another US technology firm that has reportedly been in talks with Beijing-based ByteDance.

BREAKING: Microsoft says TikTok’s parent company ByteDance “let us know today they would not be selling” the app’s U.S. operations to the tech giant. pic.twitter.com/h1pfUwrSfP — Alex Salvi (@alexsalvinews) September 13, 2020

The Chinese company has been under the gun to divest TikTok’s US operations to an American buyer since President Donald Trump ordered on Aug. 6 that a sale be done within 45 days. Trump said Thursday that he won’t extend the Sept. 20 deadline, meaning that the business will either be sold or shut down.

Trump declared in July that he would ban the popular social media app from operating in the US because of national security concerns. The president’s latest comments apparently dispelled a Wall Street Journal report suggesting that ByteDance and Trump administration officials were discussing arrangements that would avoid requiring a full sell-off.

