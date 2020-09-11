Pelosi ridiculed from left and right after saying ‘angry Mother Earth’ caused California wildfires

Top US Democrat Nancy Pelosi was bombarded with online mockery after saying that massive ongoing wildfires raging in California were the result of “Mother Earth” and her displeasure with humans.

The house speaker addressed the blazing wildfires that have engulfed her home state on Friday in an interview with MSNBC. “Mother Earth is angry,” Pelosi said. “She’s telling us … with hurricanes on the Gulf Coast, fires in the west, whatever it is … the climate crisis is real and has an impact.”

“Mother Earth is angry,” Speaker Pelosi says, discussing wildfires burning in California. “She’s telling us with hurricanes on the Gulf Coast, fires in the West, whatever it is...the climate crisis is real and has an impact.” pic.twitter.com/ulY4Vwh7AC — MSNBC (@MSNBC) September 11, 2020

Her colorful rhetoric did not sit well with either the political left or right, as both factions took to social media to air their various grievances with the politician and her figure of speech.

Some on the left recalled that the speaker publicly dismissed the ‘Green New Deal’, an anti-climate change proposal drafted by progressive firebrand Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Pelosi famously called it “green dream or whatever,” which some noted was in stark contrast to her latest “Mother Earth” language.

“Didn’t Pelosi mock the idea of a green new deal? Spare us your crocodile tears,” one person wrote.

Nancy Pelosi publicly mocked the new green deal and now the sky over her hometown looks like a synthwave album cover pass it on — United States Petty Service (@nerdsht1) September 10, 2020

Nancy “The green dream, or whatever” Pelosi — Diana TC (@DianaTC19) September 11, 2020

Conservatives, on the other hand, made light of what they perceived as hyperbole, mocking Pelosi for presuming to speak for the forces of nature and calling into question the Democrats’ definition of themselves as the “party of science.”

This just in - the "party of science" would like to read a prepared statement from Mother Earth... — John Quigley (@JquigleyESP) September 11, 2020

The Party of Science is Full of *It — Heather Champion ™️ (@winningatmylife) September 11, 2020

Some users had other simpler theories, saying that California has “horribly mismanaged its forests” and that might be responsible for the wildfires’ scale.

But our method of managing forests in CA must change too. Climate change is a factor in starting fires and creating prime fire conditions. But it’s forest management that has allowed so much fuel to build up, and that is caused by humans making decisions that we now know are bad. — Susan Griggs (@cyclemom21) September 11, 2020

Then there were those who didn’t take any issue with Pelosi’s comment, saying she was “so right.”

The 2020 California wildfires have become an inescapable political topic as they tinted the state’s skies orange due to their sheer scale. Cal Fire confirmed this week that one of the fires was sparked by a “smoke-generating pyrotechnic device” used at a ‘gender reveal’ party in San Bernardino County.

