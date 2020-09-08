Proposal to rename Senate building after John McCain gets mocked from both left and right

Actress Jane Lynch, a vocal Democrat supporter, invoked ire on Twitter after she suggested a US Senate building should be named after the late Senator John McCain – a Republican anti-Trump icon.

The ‘Party Down’ star tweeted late on Monday that “as soon as the nightmare” of the Donald Trump presidency is over, “the Senate building” should be renamed after the politician who died in 2018 following a brain cancer diagnosis.

As soon as the nightmare is over please let’s rename the Senate building for John McCain. — Jane Lynch (@janemarielynch) September 8, 2020

Lynch did not specify whether by “the Senate building” she meant a particular office building or the iconic United States Capitol as a whole. However, the mere suggestion turned out to have been enough to provoke an onslaught of online ridicule from both left-wingers and Trump supporters.

Together they tried to explain in excruciating detail why McCain does not deserve the honor. They called him a “warmonger,” a “racist,” and a “homophobe.” Personal attacks were also thrown in. Some even went after Lynch alleging she had shallow political convictions and calling her “a low-information liberal.”

John McCain was a racist, a warmonger and a homophobe. Does anything other than image matter to a NeoLib? 🤦🏻‍♂️ — Kevin Cooper 🌹☕️ (@DocCrackles) September 8, 2020

Because Jane’s a low-information liberal who likes to have both a nice easy life *and* a nice easy conscience and doesn’t realize she’s not entitled to either. — Luke Adams 🌹🏳️‍🌈🌻🏡💥🔥 (@DaddyLukeSF) September 8, 2020

McCain ratted on his fellow service men. He was not liked by them at all. He was involved with child trafficking in the US. He was a RINO in every sense. He hand carried the Steele dossier to Congress. What’s to like about him? — 🇺🇸 Gayle Jones 🇺🇸 (@gayle_gigiangel) September 8, 2020

Lynch’s idea did find some online support, mostly from self-described Democrats, who thought her sentiment was “wonderful.”

I think that’s a wonderful idea. — David Former Trump Supporter Weissman (@davidmweissman) September 8, 2020

The conversation around the relationship between McCain and Trump has recently been reignited by an article in the Atlantic on Thursday. The piece alleged that Trump once called the elderly legislator a “loser.”

Despite being a lifelong Republican, in his later years McCain enamored the Democrats by sometimes opposing Trump’s policy agenda. Notably in August 2018, the six-term senator from Arizona cast a decisive vote to stop the Senate from repealing a large portion of Obamacare, a Democratic healthcare program.

