California sheriff's deputy filmed burglarizing home following resident's death (VIDEO)

A sheriff’s deputy in Orange County, California has been caught on camera robbing a recently deceased pensioner’s home, just weeks after attending the scene in response to the emergency call reporting the man’s death.

Orange County Sheriff's Department confirmed it is investigating 12-year force veteran Steve Hortz, who is accused of burglarizing the unoccupied home and helping himself to the dead man’s two safes, ceiling fans, a rifle case, and other miscellaneous items.

An attorney for the deceased contacted the sheriff's department to report the missing items and shared the security camera footage.

“Deputy Hortz returned to that residence in the early morning hours, gained entrance to the residence through the unlocked door, and was seen on recordings removing items from the residence,” Sheriff Don Barnes said at a news conference on Thursday.

Hortz reportedly went to the home on July 20 after receiving a call that the homeowner in his 70s had apparently died of natural causes. Hortz revisited the home on three separate occasions in late July and August.

On the first occasion, he arrived in uniform and unlocked the property, while on the two subsequent occasions he arrived in civilian clothes to pilfer the place.

“The suspected criminal actions of this deputy are a violation of public trust, are inexcusable and intolerable,” Barnes added.

