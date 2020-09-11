Netflix breaks silence on ‘Cuties’ after massive backlash over sexualization of children, defends movie as ‘powerful story’

Netflix has addressed a wave of condemnation directed at its new release ‘Cuties,’ defending the film as a “powerful” social commentary while hitting back at irate critics who say the movie sexualizes young girls.

Released on the platform internationally earlier this week, the movie immediately stoked controversy, sending #CancelNetflix into the trends on Twitter as thousands denounced the film for wildly inappropriate depictions of children. After days of silence, Netflix attempted to speak to the criticism on Thursday, urging detractors to give the film a chance.

“Cuties is a social commentary against the sexualization of young children,” the company said in a statement to Fox News. “It's an award winning film and a powerful story about the pressure young girls face on social media and from society more generally growing up – and we'd encourage anyone who cares about these important issues to watch the movie.”

Also on rt.com #CancelNetflix trends after 'Cuties' release, as media critics dismiss outrage at child sexualization as 'right-wing campaign'

Though the film has been panned in the harshest terms by critics, it also found a number of defenders among movie connoisseurs in the media, such as the New Yorker’s Richard Brody, who deemed the work “extraordinary” and chalked up the negative reaction to a “right-wing campaign.”

Pre-teen twerking movie ‘Cuties’ reveals that Netflix can’t stop sexualizing children

Other supporters online argued that those up in arms over the movie were missing the point, saying the film explicitly attacks the sexualization of children, though many remained unconvinced.

because the message is the opposite of what people are outraged by and the marketing has worked. they just got free publicity and awareness for a film that scrutinises the exposure of extreme internet pornography and extreme religious ideals to kids. the point has been missed. — jj (@jjnet123) September 10, 2020

So they exploited children in a movie where they condemn exploiting children. pic.twitter.com/vEjpY6XJSi — J R F (@JayArEff) September 11, 2020

Some critics went well beyond the #CancelNetflix proposal, calling on Congress, the FBI and state attorneys general to investigate the platform and the film’s creators for potential “violations of child exploitation and child pornography laws.”

I have asked Texas Attorney General Paxton’s office to investigate the @netflix film “Cuties” for possible violations of child exploitation and child pornography laws. #CUTIES#txlege — Matt Schaefer (@RepMattSchaefer) September 10, 2020

@GeneralBrnovich should investigate @netflix for exploitation of a minor for airing #CutiesWhat say you #AZ Candidates? Are you with us or are with with the #Pornographers@CaptMarkKelly@SenMcSallyAZ — Fiery but 93% Peaceful Covfefe (@jedwardsavary) September 11, 2020

Great. Maybe @Netflix would like to come talk this over before Congress https://t.co/wuQkPM5zzi — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) September 11, 2020

Kids behaving that way are not cuties. Find the @netflix people responsible for this and investigate them, their families, and the families of the child victims. @FBI may be needed. #CancelNetflix#pedogate — Librarians.cc 🟧 #StopTheSteal (@SexHarassed) September 11, 2020

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!