Netflix breaks silence on ‘Cuties’ after massive backlash over sexualization of children, defends movie as ‘powerful story’

11 Sep, 2020 04:59
FILE PHOTOS. ©  Netflix;  Reuters / Mike Blake
Netflix has addressed a wave of condemnation directed at its new release ‘Cuties,’ defending the film as a “powerful” social commentary while hitting back at irate critics who say the movie sexualizes young girls.

Released on the platform internationally earlier this week, the movie immediately stoked controversy, sending #CancelNetflix into the trends on Twitter as thousands denounced the film for wildly inappropriate depictions of children. After days of silence, Netflix attempted to speak to the criticism on Thursday, urging detractors to give the film a chance.

“Cuties is a social commentary against the sexualization of young children,” the company said in a statement to Fox News. “It's an award winning film and a powerful story about the pressure young girls face on social media and from society more generally growing up – and we'd encourage anyone who cares about these important issues to watch the movie.”

Though the film has been panned in the harshest terms by critics, it also found a number of defenders among movie connoisseurs in the media, such as the New Yorker’s Richard Brody, who deemed the work “extraordinary” and chalked up the negative reaction to a “right-wing campaign.”

Other supporters online argued that those up in arms over the movie were missing the point, saying the film explicitly attacks the sexualization of children, though many remained unconvinced.

Some critics went well beyond the #CancelNetflix proposal, calling on Congress, the FBI and state attorneys general to investigate the platform and the film’s creators for potential “violations of child exploitation and child pornography laws.”

