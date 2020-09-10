WATCH: Houses burned down, neighborhoods left in ashes by devastating Oregon wildfires 

As wildfires continue to rage out of control across Oregon, houses and businesses have been wiped out by the blaze in the town of Talent. The terrifying aftermath of the inferno was caught on film.

Talent, a town of some 6,000 residents, has been among locations most affected by the massive fire sweeping through Oregon. Thousands have been told to evacuate the southern part of the state as strong winds fed the blaze that carved the path of destruction through towns and countryside.

Footage released by RT’s video agency Ruptly shows multiple houses completely burnt to the ground in Talent as the camera drives through the devastated neighborhoods. Only a few cars and trees appear to be spared from the inferno's wrath, which underscores the scale of the damage.

Fires have affected a large portion of Washington state and Oregon, where such emergencies are rare due to the Pacific Northwest’s cool and wet climate.Across Oregon, firefighters, the National Guard, and Red Cross volunteers have been working to put out the blazes overnight, with Governor Kate Brown warning of “the worst fire condition risks in 30 years.”

“This could be the greatest loss of human life and property due to wildfire in our state’s history,” the governor acknowledged. As the wildfire raged on, US media reported that at least three people were killed across the state.

In the meantime, Washington and California have been dealing with their own fires. A firework launched at a “gender reveal” party reportedly sparked a massive blaze in southern California.

