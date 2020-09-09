 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Trump announces list of potential Supreme Court justices, including Ted Cruz, says next president could fill as many as 4 spots

9 Sep, 2020 21:07
©  REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Donald Trump announced a list of future potential judges for the Supreme Court, including several Republican senators, and called on Joe Biden to release his own list.

Trump pointed to the need for more conservative judges in the Supreme Court in his Wednesday remarks, citing the threat of a “growing radical movement” that will “fundamentally” change the country. 

“Radical justices will erase the Second Amendment, silence political speech, and require tax payers to fund extreme late-term abortions,” he said.

He later added the Second Amendment and “right to life” are at risk without conservative votes in the Supreme Court. 

“Over the next four years, America’s president will choose hundreds of federal judges and, in all likelihood, one, two, three, and even four Supreme Court justices,” he later declared. 

Many have pointed to Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg as a spot that could be replaced in the next four years, as she is 87 years old and has been undergoing cancer treatment.

Trump announced a list of 20 candidates, which includes Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Tom Cotton (R-Arkansas), and Josh Hawley (R-Missouri). 

All three senators responded to the announcement through statements shared on their social media.

Other candidates include: District Judges Gregory Katsas, Bridget Bade, Stuart Kyle Duncan, James C. Ho, Barbara Lagoa, Martha Pacold, Peter Phipps, Sarah Pitlyk, Allison Jones, Lawrence VanDyke, former Solicitor Generals Noel Francisco and Paul Clement, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, Office for Legal Counsel lawyer Steven Engel, US Ambassador to Mexico Christopher Landau, Florida Supreme Court Justice Carlos Muniz, and Deputy Assistant to the President and Deputy Counsel Kate Todd. 

