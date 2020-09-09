‘Antifa are thrilled to hear this’: Portland police ask protesters not to start blazes amid statewide wildfire emergency

As the state of Oregon burns and Governor Kate Brown has declared a wildfire emergency, police in Portland have asked Antifa and BLM protesters to refrain from starting fires as they continue their nightly demonstrations.

Wildfires in the state have consumed at least two towns, turned the skies red, caused ash to fall like rain and filled the air with thick, acrid smoke.

“This is proving to be an unprecedented and significant fire event for our state,” Brown said on Tuesday.

Despite the threat of wildfires, protests in Portland continued overnight, with clashes reported between protesters and police, resulting in several arrests. The police issued a call to the protesters not to start fires.

We ask you to demonstrate peacefully and without the use of fire. — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) September 9, 2020 Some person being arrested at the violent #antifa gathering in Portland is moving his legs rapidly. The others around are claiming he’s having a seizure. #PortlandRiotspic.twitter.com/gCcvzr5g5t — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) September 9, 2020 Huge group of antifa black bloc marching through downtown Portland tonight. The region currently has issues with high winds and forest fires. Thousands are without electricity in the city. Video by @TaylerUSA. #PortlandRiots#BLMpic.twitter.com/edfr8BLUPM — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) September 9, 2020

Some wryly remarked that Antifa would be ‘thrilled to hear’ these pleas from the police, while others suggested the black bloc protesters volunteer to fight the wildfires plaguing the state.

Amid widespread cries to defund law enforcement, it has been reported that the Portland Police Bureau has spent $6.9 million on overtime in June and July to help quell the anti-police brutality protests, which began at the end of May following the death of George Floyd in custody in Minneapolis.

Meanwhile, some 1,400 inmates from three state prisons – Mill Creek, Santiam and Oregon State Correctional – were evacuated to escape the oncoming fires and moved to the Oregon State Penitentiary in Salem.

In the vicinity of Portland, fires burned through Washington and Clackamas Counties, spreading up Mount Hood, and thousands were placed on standby evacuation orders.

For the first time in its history, Portland General Electric was forced to shut off the power in several areas in the interests of public safety.

The Santiam fire, previously called the Beachie Creek fire, and the Lionshead fire, is estimated to have burned through at least 200,000 acres.

Wildfire nightmare unfolding tonight in Oregon. pic.twitter.com/KfcLrvbyVK — Dakota Smith (@weatherdak) September 9, 2020

