BLM-inspired performance on Britain’s Got Talent triggers HUNDREDS of complaints to Ofcom

8 Sep, 2020 17:14
FILE PHOTO. A BLM graffiti is seen in London, Britain. © Reuters / Dylan Martinez
The UK’s media watchdog Ofcom was flooded with hundreds of complaints from angry TV viewers after a Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement-inspired dance routine was performed on Britain's Got Talent (BGT) over the weekend.

Ofcom has received some 2,966 complaints over the episode of the show aired on Saturday night, the watchdog said. Almost all of the complaints have been related to the BLM-inspired routine, performed by dance troupe Diversity.

“We are assessing these complaints against our broadcasting rules, before deciding whether or not to investigate,” an Ofcom spokesperson said Tuesday. The watchdog did not elaborate on the specific details of the complaints.

The supposedly scandalous dance routine was led by Ashley Banjo, who is also a BGT judge. According to the performer, Diversity “wanted to express how the events of this year have made us feel.”

During the routine, another performer dressed as a police officer kneeled on Banjo’s neck, in a simulation of the death of George Floyd in US police custody in May, which sparked a mass protest movement against police brutality. The dance was accompanied by a narrative that included such lines as “What we thought we knew, some clearly didn't. Black Lives Matter.”

BLM protests have been raging across the US since May and in some cases have devolved into violence and rioting. Some of that violence has spilled over into other countries, including the UK. BLM protesters have attacked and toppled various landmarks related to Britain’s colonial past and even replaced the statue of slave trader Edward Colston in Bristol with a monument of their own. The new statue, however, was promptly removed by the city council.

The performance triggered a mixed response on social media, with some viewers praising the “art” and the political statement.

Others, however, were not impressed, accusing the group of turning the entertainment show into political theatrics and questioning the meaning of the whole message.  

