 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

Trump warns that schools implementing 1619 Project’s America ‘founded on racism’ teachings will lose funding

6 Sep, 2020 17:09
Get short URL
Trump warns that schools implementing 1619 Project’s America ‘founded on racism’ teachings will lose funding
FILE PHOTO: Protesters holding placards during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, following the death of George Floyd who died in police custody in Minneapolis, London, Britain, July 5, 2020. © Getty Images / Maciek Musialek
President Trump has said the Department of Education is investigating schools that implement the New York Times’ 1619 Project, which teaches that America was founded on racism, and those institutions could lose federal funding.

Trump made his declaration in a Sunday tweet, responding to a message claiming that California schools have begun teaching the 1619 curriculum.

“Department of Education is looking at this. If so, they will not be funded!” he tweeted. 

The 1619 Project has inspired heated debate about American history and how it is viewed. It is based on a series of essays from the New York Times Magazine that claims US history began in 1619 – the year recognized as that when the first African slaves arrived in Virginia. 

The Project also claims capitalism was founded on slavery and black people have contributed more to democracy than white people.

Also on rt.com America 'founded on slavery'? Teaching the inaccurate claims of the 1619 Project in US schools is dangerous folly

Several school districts across the country have adopted the 1619 Project into their curriculum.

Republicans have been staunchly opposed to schools using this as a basis for how they teach American history. Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Arkansas) even introduced a bill in July that would strip funding from schools that use the 1619 Project as part of their curriculum.

The project was awarded the 2020 Pulitzer Prize for Commentary, but it has been disputed and slammed by critics as inaccurate and agenda-driven for its more outlandish takes on history, such as the claim the American Revolutionary War was fought partly to preserve slavery in the US.

Still, the project has plenty of support on the left, and Trump’s declaration has only inflamed those supporters, and the project's leader, on social media.

The president’s 1619 tweet was posted after he directed the Office of Management and Budget to crack down on federal agencies teaching racial sensitivity training related to “white privilege” and “critical race theory,” which was blasted in a Friday memo as “anti-American propaganda.”

Also on rt.com Trump doubles down on ‘critical race theory’ ban, promising to EXTINGUISH controversial diversity training

If you like this story, share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies