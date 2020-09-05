Trump doubles down on ‘critical race theory’ ban, promising to EXTINGUISH controversial diversity training

After ordering federal agencies to stop spending tax dollars on ‘anti-racism’ training, President Trump called ‘critical race theory’ a “sickness,” and vowed to “quickly extinguish” it from the government.

Office of Management and Budget director Russell Vought sent a memo to government agencies on Friday, directing them to suspend ‘critical race theory’ seminars and training. In the memo, he called the controversial sessions “divisive, anti-American propaganda,” that tells white people they “contribute to racism” and “benefit from racism.”

As Trump’s supporters cheered the ban, the president himself doubled down on Saturday. “This is a sickness that cannot be allowed to continue,” he tweeted. “Please report any sightings so we can quickly extinguish!”

Trump Orders Purge of ‘Critical Race Theory‘ from Federal Agencies https://t.co/ygXcTXRHsQ via @BreitbartNews This is a sickness that cannot be allowed to continue. Please report any sightings so we can quickly extinguish! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 5, 2020

Critical race theory has existed in academia since the 1980s, but exploded into the mainstream in recent months, as ‘Black Lives Matter’ protests and riots swept across the US following the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis in May. Its core concepts are the existence of ‘white privilege’ – the notion that America is founded on “white supremacy” and “institutional racism,” and that all white people must be pushed to confront their own “unconscious racism.”

Some of its most ardent preachers have spun their teachings into a viable cottage industry, with author and academic Robin DiAngelo, for instance, charging upwards of $20,000 to lecture corporate boards on the original sin of whiteness.

Trump’s ban came after a number of conservative reporters revealed that federal employees – from FBI agents through treasury officials to nuclear scientists – were being ‘educated’ on how to deconstruct their “white male culture.”

While the ban was celebrated by conservatives, some critical race theory fans saw it as proof that Trump is a racist. “It wasn’t a fluke that he just used ‘extinguish,” feminist writer Amee Vanderpool tweeted, as others accused “the Trump regime” of opening up “a new front in its war to perpetuate white supremacy.”

Critical Race Theory examines society/culture as it relates to race, law, and power to attempt to understand how victims of systemic racism are affected and are able to represent themselves to counter prejudice.It was not a fluke that he just used "extinguish." https://t.co/vL00KaZYBC — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) September 5, 2020

I'm trying to understand why this is smart. Reading White Fragility has helped unpack my own white privilege. Extinguish or what, sir? Being "colorblind" is a racist dog whistle. https://t.co/PZLXu4ziVS — Bethany *wear a goddamn mask*! 🏳️‍🌈🏃‍♀️⚛ (@leia2187) September 5, 2020

The Trump regime, with help from rightwing think-tanks, just opened a new front in its war to perpetuate white supremacy, attempting to eliminate critical race theory wherever they can...essentially making it "un-American" to acknowledge systemic racism. https://t.co/IWRoaxJ40x — Spek (@spekulation) September 5, 2020

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!