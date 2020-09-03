Spare the children? Nah: Police seek Colorado woman who pulled U-turn & PUNCHED 12yo boy on bike for carrying Trump sign

Police are looking for a Colorado woman who allegedly assaulted a 12-year-old boy after seeing him carrying a Trump sign on his bicycle – the latest and perhaps most absurd instance of escalating political violence in the US.

The attack reportedly occurred Monday afternoon in Boulder, after a woman on a moped passed a boy riding his bicycle and saw his sign showing support for President Donald Trump. Police said the suspect then made a U-turn, confronted the boy, assaulted him and tried unsuccessfully to take his sign.

A police spokesman told the Denver Post that the woman punched the boy four or five times in the back of the head and arms with a closed fist and scratched him. The suspect was described as a white woman in her late 20s or mid-30s who was riding a gray or blue moped.

Also on rt.com ‘Rest in Peace Jay!’ Trump pays tribute to slain supporter shot dead amid Portland clashes, police still to release his identity

The boy, whose identity wasn't disclosed, said in an interview with Denver's ABC affiliate that he was carrying the Trump sign only to “show what I believe in,” not seek conflict. He has been attacked in the past for his political views, but never before by an adult. “I'm feeling disappointed,” he said. “I'm disappointed of (sic) the people right now. They're willing to attack anybody just because of their political views.”

The boy added that he wants to keep displaying his Trump sign, but “right now, since she did that, it's really dangerous for me.”

The alleged attack follows an incident last month in which two women allegedly stole a seven-year-old boy's MAGA hat and ripped up a Trump sign that he and his mother were displaying outside the Democratic National Convention in Wilmington, Delaware.

Also on rt.com WATCH: White BLM ally kicks Trump supporter in the head in violence-plagued Kenosha

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!