Video surfaces of 18yo shot dead in DC brandishing handgun moments before his death

Video appearing to show the latest young black police shooting victim, Deon Kay, brandishing a pistol moments prior to his attempted arrest and fatal foot pursuit has surfaced online.

Police shot Deon Kay, 18, during a foot pursuit after responding to a call about a “man with a gun” inside of a car. When confronted by police, Kay ran, and was shot once during a brief foot chase. He later died of his injuries. The incident sparked a fresh wave of Black Lives Matter demonstrations in the US capital.

Also on rt.com ‘Burn this motherf**ker down!’ WATCH protesters descend on DC police station after officers fatally shoot 18yo suspect

The video was gleaned from Kay’s Instagram account, which was subsequently deactivated. It shows Kay and another person, whose face is covered with a balaclava, pointing guns at the camera while listening to music in a vehicle.

The other suspect was reportedly arrested but not shot after he also fled the scene. Two other people, named as Marcyelle Smith and Deonte Brown, remained in the vehicle and were arrested. Smith was reportedly also found in possession of a handgun.

DC Metropolitan Police are expected to release body cam footage of the fatal foot pursuit on Thursday.

The shooting provoked an immediate response from protesters who surrounded then DC Metro Police Department’s 7th district station on Wednesday night. A splinter group of protesters and activists also descended on DC Mayor Muriel Bowser’s home.

BREAKING! @DCPoliceDept shot someone in S.E.!!! MLK Ave. SE & MELLON St. SE!!!!NO WAY THEY GET AWAY WITH THIS. DON’T LET THE MEDIA BLACK THIS OUT LIKE THEY ALWAYS DO!!!DONT LET MPD CONTROL THE NARRATIVE!POLICE LIE!!!!! WE’RE ON OUR WAY. — Black Lives Matter DC (@DMVBlackLives) September 2, 2020

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!