Trump blasts ‘Crazy Nancy’ Pelosi for breaking Covid-19 rules to get hair done, says GOP will take back House

2 Sep, 2020 18:17
Trump blasts ‘Crazy Nancy’ Pelosi for breaking Covid-19 rules to get hair done, says GOP will take back House
Nancy Pelosi has called for a national mandate requiring all Americans to wear masks. © Getty Images / Drew Angerer
Donald Trump slammed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for having a San Francisco salon opened in violation of Covid-19 rules to get her hair done, sparking public disgust that he says will help Republicans regain a majority in Congress.

Tweeting on Wednesday, Trump said “Crazy Nancy Pelosi” was being “decimated” over the footage revealed on Tuesday by Fox News, which showed her at a closed salon in San Francisco. He added that the incident meant Republicans “will almost certainly take back the House and send Nancy packing.”

The security footage showed a maskless Pelosi with wet hair walking through eSalon in San Francisco, while a stylist followed behind wearing a mask. The city's salons have been shut down since March because of the Covid-19 pandemic. They were allowed to start offering outdoor services on Monday, the day Pelosi was caught on camera inside eSalon, but indoor services remained banned.

The salon's owner, Erica Kious, said she shared the video footage because it was a “slap in the face” for the powerful politician to “go and get her stuff done while no one else can go in, and I can't work.” She said the appointment was made with an independent stylist who rents a chair in her salon.

Also on rt.com ‘Different rules for different folks’: Nancy Pelosi caught getting hair done in closed salon amid Covid-19 restrictions

In a separate tweet, Trump said the salon owner's decision to share the footage suggests that Kious “must really dislike Crazy Nancy.”

“Turning her in, on tape, is a really big deal. She probably treats him like she treats everyone else,” Trump added, mistakenly referring to the owner as male.

Conservatives joined Trump in slamming Pelosi for her hypocrisy. Some praised Kious for her bravery and said that mass voting by mail, which has been a major point of contention between the two parties in the run-up to November, isn’t necessary if it’s safe enough for Pelosi to go to a salon to get her hair done. Democrats, however, took the opportunity to mock Trump, with some suggesting he was actually “petrified” of Pelosi.

