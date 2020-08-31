‘The new Babylon Bee?’ CNN commentator mocked after downplaying riots in Kenosha, Portland as ‘protests’ with a FIERY cover photo

CNN’s Chris Cillizza has become the butt of the joke online after he said that designating unrest in Kenosha and Portland as “riots” is a ploy by Trump. The photo in the article seems to be at odds with the spin, though.

CNN’s political commentator Chris Cillizza has faced a torrent of mockery from conservatives, who accused him of whitewashing violence festering in Kenosha, Wisconsin and Portland, Oregon after he opined that referring to the looting, vandalism and arson in both cities as rioting is unjustified and a “desperate” political ploy by US President Donald Trump.

“To hear Trump and his allies tell it, the situations unfolding in Portland, Oregon, and Kenosha, Wisconsin, in response to several high-profile shootings by the police of Black men is rioting, plain and simple,” Cillizza wrote in the piece titled ‘'Protests' or 'riots?' It makes a BIG difference.’

Trump's efforts to label what is happening in major cities as "riots" speaks at least somewhat to his desperation, politically speaking, at the moment.

The choice of the cover photo, which shows two riot police standing in front of the scorched carcass of a burning building, did not escape the netizens’ attention, triggering a meme-fest.

The Babylon Bee is out of a job. — Christian Varela, Friending Intensely (@vgman94) August 31, 2020

The competition at CNN HQ for the most insulting statement-image juxtaposition is still going strong. https://t.co/dxpkFj6WWh — Allum Bokhari (@LibertarianBlue) August 31, 2020

Ironically, the original description of the photo, provided by Getty Images, describes the scene as the "second night of rioting."

I found that picture on Getty Images and what do you know, it accurately describes the scene as the "second night of rioting" in Kenosha, Wisconsin. pic.twitter.com/jJnoJEvquQ — Shem Horne (@Shem_Infinite) August 31, 2020

Critics have also pointed out that it was Portland police, not Trump, who have declared a riot multiple times in some 100 days since the violence first broke out there.

“Serious question: do you have a ballpark idea of how many riots Portland has declared in the last month? And do you think the city is wrong to call them riots?” a commentator asked.

Serious question: do you have a ballpark idea of how many riots Portland has declared in the last month? And do you think the city is wrong to call them riots? — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) August 30, 2020

Cillizza’s point seems even more baffling considering that Democrats have launched a hashtag #TrumpRiots, acknowledging that peaceful protesters have long turned violent, but pinning the blame on the Trump administration for fanning the flames in Kenosha, which the president is set to visit on Tuesday, and Portland, that saw clashes between pro-Trump caravan and Black Lives Matter protetesters on Saturday.

“Chris! Check your inbox. We all pivoted to acknowledging the riots this morning, but blaming Trump supporters for them,” a commenter quipped.

Chris! Check your inbox. We all pivoted to acknowledging the riots this morning, but blaming Trump supporters for them. — D.S. Ragsdale ✝️ 🇺🇸 (@AtlantaLiberal) August 30, 2020

It’s not the first time CNN’s coverage of the protests raises eyebrows. Earlier this week, the cable news channel chose to describe violence in Kenosha as “mostly peaceful protests” while showing viewers exactly the opposite, and invoking a torrent of ridicule upon itself.

Also on rt.com 'Fiery but mostly peaceful': CNN mocked for ridiculous caption of Kenosha riots destruction

