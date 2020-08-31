Reports of shots fired at pro-Trump caravan in LA suburb, suspect on the run after standoff with police

Police have responded to reports of fire being opened at a pro-Trump parade of cars in Woodland Hills, California, after a tire was slashed by a projectile, probably a bullet. The alleged shooter is at large.

The incident unfolded about 11:30 a.m. local time in the 20600 block of Ventura Boulevard, as the torrent of cars with Trump supporters was streaming past Woodland Hills, a neighborhood in the San Fernando Valley region of Los Angeles, California.

Update: LAPD says they got reports of shots fired on a Woodland Hills street where a large caravan of Trump supporters was passing through and a bullet may have struck a vehicle's tire. No injuries reportedhttps://t.co/iXLMFwftiT — KTLA (@KTLA) August 30, 2020

Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) said that a woman, who was not part of the pro-Trump caravan, but was driving alongside the rally, reported that her tire was damaged after she heard sounds resembling that of gunfire.

There were reports of a person brandishing a firearm from a balcony near the scene of the incident, police said, according to local media.

A witness told police that they saw a gunman in the apartment block at Ventura Boulevard. Police confirmed to the Los Angeles Times that they had obtained a photo showing the suspect with a rifle on the balcony.

Police sent a SWAT unit to locate the suspect, which led to a protracted standoff that ended about 5 p.m. when the officers breached the apartment where three people, the alleged shooter and two others, were believed to have been holed up.

However, police said that that they found no one inside, with the suspect is believed to have fled the scene and is currently on the run.

A police helicopter was spotted hovering over the scene.

Breaking: SWAT Called out in Woodland Hills after someone from an apartment on #VenturaBoulevard shoots at pro-Trump caravan of cars. Tire on vehicle was shot out. No injuries. Suspect barricaded in apartment, per LAPD. ⁦@KNX1070⁩ pic.twitter.com/w5ait7kCqJ — Emily Valdez KNX 1070 (@EmilyValdezKNX) August 30, 2020

No injuries have resulted from the incident, with the only known damage so far being a pierced tire.

