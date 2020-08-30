 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

Liberal activist accused of using ‘Black Panther’ star Chadwick Boseman’s death to help sell his book

30 Aug, 2020 18:51
Get short URL
Liberal activist accused of using ‘Black Panther’ star Chadwick Boseman’s death to help sell his book
©  Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Liberal activist and author Shaun King is in hot water after tying Chadwick Boseman’s death to a promotional email meant to help sell his book – a decision he says he doesn’t regret, despite a wave of criticism.

King found himself trending on Twitter, after screenshots of an email began making the rounds – one in which the author simultaneously reflected on the death of 43-year-old Boseman while also selling his book ‘Make Change’.

“I hope you are hanging in there. Yesterday I sent an email checking in on everybody – and just a few hours later we learned of the death of Chadwick Boseman. Life is so very fragile. Tomorrow is not promised,” he wrote, before jumping right into talking about Black Lives Matter and his book, which chronicles his work with the movement and in social justice reform.

“Everywhere I go, people ask me, ‘Shaun, how do I actually use my life, my skills, my time, my energy to impact and change the world?' My book, ‘Make Change’, is a 272-page answer to that question,” he wrote. 

Also on rt.com Chadwick Boseman death is turned into Biden/Harris campaign ad by liberals who love his final tweet

“Shaun King is using Chadwick’s death to sell books he claims don’t make him any money. I’m so tired of SK profiting off of Black death,” the account @VeryWhiteGuy posted, along with the screenshots. 

Despite thousands criticizing King for having capitalized on Boseman’s death to sell his book, he tweeted he had “no regrets” and claimed he no longer makes any money from ‘Make Change.’

“I literally do not make a penny off of sales for my book. Nothing. Got paid a year ago to write it. I had a mass email pre-scheduled to go out this morning about my book,” he tweeted. “I updated the email to also mention the death of Chadwick. And I don’t regret it. At all.”

As many pointed out, if King actually doesn’t make any money from his book and was only paid one lump sum, it would be a very unusual publishing deal.

“Why does Shaun King keep expecting people to believe that he got paid upfront to write a book and is not getting a single penny thereafter?” Imani Gandy, editor at Rewire.News, wrote in reaction.

King, far from a stranger to controversy, appears not to mind the attention at all, tweeting on Sunday that he was “still here” and pointing out how many times he’d been trending on Twitter in the past week.

One of those times King was trending was because he threatened to name officers in the Kenosha Police Department unless they revealed the identities of those involved in the shooting of Jacob Blake.

Boseman’s death on Friday, and the revelation that the actor had privately battled colon cancer for four years while continuing his on-screen career, has garnered attention worldwide, and King was not the first to be accused of capitalizing on the news.

Boseman’s final tweet before his death was a photo of himself with Kamala Harris, which liberal activists and organizations used to promote the Biden/Harris campaign in the midst of election season.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies