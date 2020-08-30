 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Fascist died tonight’: Portland shooting celebration VIDEOS spark speculation of ongoing ‘HUNT’ & ‘WAR’ on Republicans

30 Aug, 2020 16:43
©  Justin Dunlap/Democracy Field Trip/via REUTERS
Multiple videos appearing to show Black Lives Matter protesters celebrating the shooting and death of a Trump supporter have conservatives concerned about a “hunt” against their lives.

Since the clash of a pro-Trump car caravan and counter-protesters in Portland, Oregon, on Saturday night and the subsequent shooting death of a man who is believed to be a Trump supporter, several videos have conservatives on social media calling out the left for what they claim is intentional violence against those who dissent from the current BLM and anti-Trump movements displayed in increasingly violent protests across the country.

In one video that starts moments before the shooting someone appears to be yelling, “we got a Trumper right here” just before shots are heard being fired.

Reports have indicated the man killed was wearing a hat connected to the ‘Patriot Prayer’ group, which the media has since described as a “far-right organization,” though there has not been any confirmation about the deceased’s identity. 

Other videos from Saturday night following the shooting shows a woman talking through a speakerphone to a group of BLM demonstrators in downtown Portland and referring directly to the death, saying, “I am not sad that a f**king fascist died tonight.” The gathered crowd then begins cheering.

Yet another video shows protesters burning an American flag to cheer the death of a “fascist.” The crowd plays music and chants, “black lives matter” as the flag burns. 

Videos from earlier in the night revealed Antifa and Black Lives Matter supporters attempting to block vehicles sporting pro-Trump flags only to be maced by drivers.

This is not the first time Trump supporters and leftist groups have encountered one another and turned to violence in cities dealing with ongoing protests, which have raged in places like Portland since the death of George Floyd during a botched police arrest in May. 

This shooting, however, has conservatives warning that groups like Antifa have “declared war on Trump supporters.”

“Antifa has declared war on Trump Supporters. Respond accordingly,” journalist Carmine Sabia tweeted, clarifying later that “respond accordingly” was not a call for vigilante justice, but rather one for the government to treat Antifa like a terrorist organization.

“Trump supporters are being gunned down in cold blood,” Paul Joseph Watson tweeted

Liberal commentators have meanwhile taken to chalking the entire incident, as well as other violence stemming from protests, to being the fault of Donald Trump, despite a majority of protesters across the country demonstrating against the current administration and belonging to leftist groups like Antifa and Black Lives Matter. 

Only a day before the shooting, Joe Biden blasted President Trump for suggesting multiple times that cities like Portland and Kenosha need federal assistance, calling ongoing demonstrations “peaceful” protests, leading Donald Trump Jr. and others to deem the violent protests “#BidenRiots” following Saturday’s shooting.

“In Democrat-run cities across the country, innocent people are being murdered, communities are being burned to the ground, small businesses are being destroyed & Joe Biden refuses to stand up to his radical supporters causing the mayhem,” he tweeted

Also on rt.com Democrats have directly encouraged violence on the streets. Winding it back isn’t going to be easy

The president renewed his call for the National Guard to be deployed to Portland on Sunday morning, an idea Mayor Ted Wheeler has officially rejected before.

