Trump says he will ‘go in & take care of matters’ in Portland if mayor fails to reclaim city from ‘anarchists and looters’
29 Aug, 2020 01:53
US President Donald Trump has hinted that he could invoke a law allowing federal troops to be deployed against local authorities' wishes after Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler demanded he “stays away” from the violence-plagued city.
If the incompetent Mayor of Portland, Ted Wheeler, doesn’t get control of his city and stop the Anarchists, Agitators, Rioters and Looters, causing great danger to innocent people, we will go in and take care of matters the way they should have been taken care of 100 days ago!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 29, 2020
DETAILS TO FOLLOW