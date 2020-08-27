 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

First Hurricane Laura, now a CHEMICAL FIRE: Louisiana towns told to stay indoors, turn off air conditioning (VIDEOS)

27 Aug, 2020 17:59
Get short URL
First Hurricane Laura, now a CHEMICAL FIRE: Louisiana towns told to stay indoors, turn off air conditioning (VIDEOS)
Smoke rises over Lake Charles in Louisiana on August 27, 2020. © HURRICANETRACK.COM via REUTERS
Residents of an area just west of Lake Charles, Louisiana have been ordered to shelter in place, close all windows and turn off air conditioning, due to a fire at a chemical plant in the wake of Hurricane Laura.

Governor John Bel Edwards himself tweeted at the residents of Westlake, Moss Bluff and Sulphur to “shelter in place, close your windows and doors and TURN OFF YOUR AIR CONDITIONING UNITS.”

“There is a chemical fire,” he added. “Stay inside and wait for additional direction from local officials.”

The orders are in effect “until further notice,” local authorities said. A portion of interstate highway I-10 has been closed off due to the fire.

Videos of the fire shared on social media show a massive cloud of black smoke rising over the water.

Police said the fire broke out at the BioLab chemical manufacturing facility in Westlake. Built in 1979, it manufactures chemicals used in pool disinfectants and household cleaners, such as chlorinating granules and trichloroisocyanuric acid. Both are toxic to humans and animals if inhaled or ingested.

The Lake Charles area was hit hard by Hurricane Laura, a category 4 storm that made landfall in the early hours of Thursday. The hurricane brought a “catastrophic storm surge, extreme winds and flash flooding” to much of Louisiana, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Also on rt.com WATCH: Plane flies THROUGH Hurricane Laura, as adventure-seekers below make the most of wild weather

At least three deaths in Louisiana have been attributed to the storm so far. Now downgraded to a category 2, Laura is moving northward with sustained winds of more than 100 miles per hour (160 km/h).

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies