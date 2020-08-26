 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

Anti-Trump Twitter UNWOKES itself to go after Melania for being an immigrant and a woman following RNC speech

26 Aug, 2020 14:07
Get short URL
Anti-Trump Twitter UNWOKES itself to go after Melania for being an immigrant and a woman following RNC speech
US First Lady Melania Trump looks on after addressing the Republican Convention during its second day from the Rose Garden of the White House August 25, 2020, in Washington, DC. © AFP / Brendan Smialowski
Anti-Republican partisans online appeared to abandon any pro-women and pro-immigrant rhetoric to mock Melania Trump’s accent, appearance and even to doubt her visa following the first lady’s RNC speech.

In her address at the Republican National Convention on Tuesday, Melania urged to “stop the violence” at the ongoing anti-racism protests, and expressed her sympathies for Americans hurt by the coronavirus pandemic.

The speech’s substance was largely ignored by some Twitter users, who went on to ridicule the first lady for being an immigrant from Slovenia.

The criticism of Melania often came down to her having a noticeable accent. “She still can’t speak English,” tweeted actress Bette Midler during the speech.

Other comments included speculation that Melania’s so-called ‘Einstein’ visa from 2001 was fake. Again, Midler chimed in to call the first lady an “illegal alien” who needed to be taken off the stage.

Some of Melania’s other detractors made jokes about her appearance, and condemned her doing nude modeling in the 90’s.

All these sentiments seemed to go against the Republican’s opposition’s usual advocacy towards respect for women and immigrants. And this contradiction was not lost on either the left or the right.
Self-described proud socialist” podcaster Ryan Night called the comments “beyond gross,” and said that “liberals were so bad” that he “had to” defend the Republican first lady.

Lauren Boebert, Republican nominee for Congress in Colorado, pondered if this was “the tolerance and love” the Democratic Party claims to preach.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies