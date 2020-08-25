‘Hear me roar!’ Trump Jr's girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle steals show at RNC with high-volume speech (VIDEO)

Former Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle made a loud impression on viewers of the Republican convention, delivering a high-decibel speech in support of President Donald Trump which was deemed ear-splitting by critics online.

Guilfoyle, former host of Fox’s ‘The Five’ and the girlfriend of Donald Trump Jr, took the stage on the first night of the Republican National Convention on Monday, where she addressed a virtual audience due to coronavirus concerns.

“Don’t let the Democrats take you for granted. Don’t let them step on you,” she boomed to an empty hall, closing the speech with a promise for a second Trump term: “Ladies and gentlemen, leaders and fighters for freedom and liberty and the American dream, the best is yet to come!”

Though her address was somewhat standard for a Republican convention, hitting on themes of ‘American exceptionalism’ and offering a full-throated endorsement of President Trump, netizens couldn’t help but point out the volume of Guilfoyle’s address, which frequently escalated into outright shouting.

“Thank God. I thought my cat was stuck in a blender. It was just Kimberly Guilfoyle's screeching speech,” one user joked, while another offered a single word of advice: “decaf.”

KIMBERLY GUILFOYLE WANTED TO MAKE SURE YOU COULD HEAR HER WHOLE SPEECH... WAS SHE LOUD ENOUGH? https://t.co/aECvI7MvbQpic.twitter.com/jcLWGAdMUs — pwthm11 (@pwtham11) August 25, 2020

That's about the nicest way you can put it. I'm still a little discombobulated from being yelled at by Kimberly Guilfoyle for her entire speech. As I lowered the volume on my TV she just kept ratcheting the decibels. https://t.co/AYMuyiX3fJ — Colleen Simpson (@cllnsimpson) August 25, 2020

The former pundit's delivery drew comparisons to North Korean news presenter Ri Chun-hee – known for her passionate, and at times aggressive, newscasts – some suggesting she was doing an “impression.”

Kimberly Guilfoyle made Dear Leader very happy tonight pic.twitter.com/EuGGHMKD1k — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) August 25, 2020

Did Kimberly Guilfoyle’s speech give anyone else North Korea newscaster vibes? #RNCConvention2020 — Will Flannigan 🌵 (@Will_Flannigan) August 25, 2020

Kimberly Guilfoyle does a mean North Korea News Granny impression — KMFDT (@KMFDT) August 25, 2020

The speech found its supporters, however, even in unlikely places, as one critic noted that last week’s Democratic convention didn’t have “a tenth of the energy” Guilfoyle brought to the Republican event.

I don’t think we can ever recover from that. I wish the DNC had a tenth of the energy she had tonight — Ryan (@O_Riainn) August 25, 2020

A number of conservatives weighed in favorably as well, including Don Jr – perhaps for obvious reasons – while another supporter described the speech as “very passionate,” though noted “she seemed louder” than other speakers.

Great job @kimguilfoyle. Absolutely incredible. Your passion for our country knows no bounds. pic.twitter.com/yf3Xoe6tDz — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) August 25, 2020

I follow hundreds of media libs and they are sort of flopping around waiting for talking points.One guy posted a picture of Kimberly Guilfoyle in a mocking sort of way.That's it tho.That's all they can come up with. — Cernovich (@Cernovich) August 25, 2020

I thought Kimberly was very passionate. She seemed louder, but it would have been a riproaring speech with a crowd there. The crowd would be cheering and really firing people up. It just wasn’t that way so it sounded different. She had a great message though.🇺🇸🇺🇸 — Bev Brooks (@BevBrooks18) August 25, 2020

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!