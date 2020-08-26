 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

‘No signs it will stop soon’: Hurricane Laura strengthens to ‘catastrophic’ Category 4, hundreds of thousands ordered to evacuate

26 Aug, 2020 12:05
Get short URL
‘No signs it will stop soon’: Hurricane Laura strengthens to ‘catastrophic’ Category 4, hundreds of thousands ordered to evacuate
This satellite image released by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows Tropical Storm Laura in the North Atlantic Ocean, Aug. 21, 2020. © NOAA via AP
Hurricane Laura, which is bound to hit the southeast US late on Wednesday, has been forecast to be a “life-threatening” Category 4 hurricane, unfortunately exceeding American meteorologists’ expectations.

The storm began“rapidly strengthening” early Wednesday according to the US National Hurricane Center (NHC). It is expected to produce “catastrophic damage” in affected areas in Texas and Louisiana later in the day.

The hurricane has been predicted to create a “storm surge, extreme winds, and flash flooding.” It could advance up to 30 miles (48 kilometers) inland. More than half a million people were already ordered to evacuate from the coastline cities as the life-threatening storm approaches.

“If you decide to stay, you're staying on your own,” said Mayor Thurman Bartie of the Texan city of Port Arthur, one of the cities that ordered an evacuation.

Laura was previously estimated to be a Category 3 hurricane, but it has undergone a remarkable intensification. “There are no signs it will stop soon,” the NHC said in a briefing.

On its way to the US, Laura has already caused at least 23 deaths in the Dominican Republic and Haiti.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies