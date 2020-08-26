Two confirmed dead, multiple people injured in Kenosha violence – police

Two people were killed and a third victim was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin, police have confirmed.

The fatal shootings occurred on the third night of protests, rioting and looting in the city in the wake of the police shooting of 29-year-old Jacob Blake, which left him paralyzed from the waist down.

The violence took place in the area of 63rd Street and Sheridan Road in the city, where eyewitness video purports to show heavily armed civilians defending local businesses from suspected looters and arsonists.

Gruesome videos in the immediate aftermath of the shooting show bystanders rushing to give one victim first aid, before first responders attended the scene and rushed the man to hospital.

The police have yet to release further details on the identities of the victims or any suspects in the incident as their investigations are ongoing.

No suspects have been taken into custody but Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth was quoted as saying he feels confident, "we’ll have him in a very short time."

