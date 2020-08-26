Protester SHOT IN THE HEAD as Kenosha descends into warzone (VIDEOS)

A man was shot in the head after gunfire broke out during violent demonstrations in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Several others were wounded in separate incidents, according to media reports.

Graphic videos posted on social media show a shirtless man lying on the ground with a wound on the side of his head. It’s unclear what prompted the shooting, with some eyewitnesses claiming that an armed individual was trying to protect a local business from being looted and burned by rioters.

Bystanders were seen wrapping a shirt around the victim’s head, and then carrying him to a nearby vehicle. He was then rushed to the hospital, according to reports.

BREAKING: RIOTER HAS BEEN SHOT IN THE HEAD pic.twitter.com/l1NYqUYpD3 — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) August 26, 2020

In a separate incident, a man with a gun opened fire after being chased by a group of demonstrators. At least one person was shot in the arm.

🚨🚨🚨: Multiple gunshots are fired after people chased a guy with a rifle. Rifle dude tripped and fell. He fired his gun at a guy who jumped on top of him. pic.twitter.com/BfV244MMnc — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 26, 2020

In total, three people were shot, one of them fatally, the New York Times reported, citing law enforcement.

The city has seen several nights of rioting, following the police shooting of a black man, Jacob Blake. A curfew was imposed on Tuesday night and police ordered residents to stay off the streets.

National Guard troops were also deployed to the Kenosha’s courthouse for a second night, after Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers signed an executive order doubling the Guard’s presence in the city from 125 to 250 personnel.

