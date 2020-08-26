 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Protester SHOT IN THE HEAD as Kenosha descends into warzone (VIDEOS)

26 Aug, 2020 07:31
©  Twitter / @livesmattershow
A man was shot in the head after gunfire broke out during violent demonstrations in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Several others were wounded in separate incidents, according to media reports.

Graphic videos posted on social media show a shirtless man lying on the ground with a wound on the side of his head. It’s unclear what prompted the shooting, with some eyewitnesses claiming that an armed individual was trying to protect a local business from being looted and burned by rioters. 

Bystanders were seen wrapping a shirt around the victim’s head, and then carrying him to a nearby vehicle. He was then rushed to the hospital, according to reports. 

In a separate incident, a man with a gun opened fire after being chased by a group of demonstrators. At least one person was shot in the arm. 

In total, three people were shot, one of them fatally, the New York Times reported, citing law enforcement. 

The city has seen several nights of rioting, following the police shooting of a black man, Jacob Blake. A curfew was imposed on Tuesday night and police ordered residents to stay off the streets. 

National Guard troops were also deployed to the Kenosha’s courthouse for a second night, after Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers signed an executive order doubling the Guard’s presence in the city from 125 to 250 personnel. 

