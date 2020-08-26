Doves out of fashion? CNN & Fox cut Rand Paul’s anti-war speech at RNC as he calls out Biden for backing wars in M.East, Serbia

Senator Rand Paul’s (R-Kentucky) speech at the Republican National Convention has been butchered by major cable networks, with CNN cutting it altogether and Fox replacing the anti-war part with an interview.

Paul, who frequently crossed swords with Donald Trump when both were vying to become a Republican presidential candidate in the 2016 race, admitted during his speech that he did not always agree with the president, but said that Trump’s desire to put an end to “endless wars” far outweighs their differences.

“I’m supporting President Trump because he believes as I do, that a strong America cannot fight endless wars, we must not leave our blood and treasure in the Middle East quagmire,” Paul said.

Calling Trump “the first president in a generation to seek to end war rather than to start one,” Paul went on to attack what he called a “disastrous record of Joe Biden,” pointing that as a senator, Biden, among other things, voted to give then President George W. Bush authority to use force in Iraq.

I fear Biden will choose war again. He supported the war in Serbia, Syria, Libya. Joe Biden will continue to spill our blood and treasure

Paul’s anti-war message, however, did not reach CNN viewers, with the cable network instead airing an interview with CNN political contributor and host Van Jones.

This thread will be updated throughout the night to explain the censorship going on with major media vs the RNC. Top is CSPAN, CNN bottom left, MSNCB middle left, Fox Right. Out of the Gates CNN cuts Rand Paul’s speech entirely out pic.twitter.com/uPAhoyJljA — KGH (@heardattheCME) August 26, 2020

CNN saw Rand Paul and they were like HELL NO. #RNC2020 — JeremyNewberger (@jeremynewberger) August 26, 2020

Fox News, which snubbed most of the first night of the convention, opting for its usual programming instead, replaced parts of Paul’s speech with host Tucker Carlson interviewing Donald Trump Jr. live on air.

Rand Paul taking about stopping war and how Donald Trump has not initiated any new wars. Fox News cuts it all out for an interview with Don Jr. Weird move Tucker — KGH (@heardattheCME) August 26, 2020

MSNBC also interspersed Paul’s speech with insights from host Rachel Maddow, who attempted to fact-check Paul on his claim that Trump was “bringing our heroes home.”

Maddow claimed that the total number of personnel deployed overseas had reportedly even grown under Trump’s watch, although Paul appeared to refer primarily to deployments into hot spots in the conflict-ridden Middle East.

Rand Paul was referring to Middle East conflicts - that have imminent harm not overall troops in Iceland, Germany , Japan etc - #disingenuous#misleading from you. Very weak — Jeff Hulme (@jeffhulme) August 26, 2020

Rand Paul referenced Afghanistan and Maddow referred to worldwide numbers. A slight of hand that conveyed inaccurate information. Maddow has always been dishonest. — Mike (@MikeAOR) August 26, 2020

After he became a Democratic presidential candidate, Biden called his Iraq vote in October 2002 a “mistake,” arguing that by siding with the hawks he wanted not to launch the war, but rather “to prevent the war from happening.” Biden insists that, by untying Bush’s hands, he believed the administration would have been able to put more pressure on the UN Security Council and late Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein.

Despite being a strong advocate for the US bombing campaign in Yugoslavia in 1999, Biden also extended his condolences to the victims of the raids while visiting Belgrad, Serbia, in August 2016.

