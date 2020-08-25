 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘That was really good for CNN!’ Trump swaps anger for gratitude as he hails his MSM nemesis for covering RNC

25 Aug, 2020 13:56
FILE PHOTOS © REUTERS/Mike Blake; Carlos Barria
Not historically a CNN fan, US President Donald Trump suddenly decided to thank the network for reporting on last night’s Republican Convention – but the post stirred up a virtual bloodbath between his supporters and opponents.

Trump tweeted his appreciation earlier on Tuesday, saying the broadcaster’s coverage of the “the vast majority of the Republican Convention last night” was “really good for CNN while at the same time being good for our Country.”

“Thank you!” he wrote in the emotive tweet.

The comments section turned into an online battleground between those supporting the Republican cause and Trump’s nomination, and those fiercely opposing it. “CNN covers disasters quite well,”one critic wrote, while another labelled the convention a “clown show.”

Others disagreed, insisting CNN only did this because it failed to perform well while covering the DNC. Among its critics was Errol Webber, a Republican candidate for Senate, who wrote that “CNN wanted ratings. They know no one watched the DNC.”

Moderate voices, meanwhile, complained about the difficulties of getting unbiased, bipartisan news these days.

Trump seems to have taken a short break from the years-long animosity between himself and CNN. He publicly accused the network of spreading a hostile narrative, with his campaign going as far as to sue it for “false and defamatory” coverage on a par with New York Times and Washington Post.

The US president and his team have never pulled their punches while taking CNN’s reporters to the task. Jim Acosta has earned the title of a “rude, terrible person” directly from Trump, while host Brian Stelter was once called“one of the most dishonest propagandists in the media” by the president’s lawyer.

Also on rt.com 'You are a rude, terrible person!' Trump and CNN's Acosta get into shouting match

