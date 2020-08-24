 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

Splitting sides: Multi-millionaire comedian Seinfeld tries to play down New York’s crisis, gets blasted for being out of touch

24 Aug, 2020 20:37
Get short URL
Splitting sides: Multi-millionaire comedian Seinfeld tries to play down New York’s crisis, gets blasted for being out of touch
Seinfeld, who is reportedly worth around $950 million, wrote that he will never abandon New York City © AFP / Emma McIntyre;  Getty Images
US comedian and actor Jerry Seinfeld has been roasted online after telling New Yorkers to chin up and persist through the Covid-19 pandemic and the ongoing economic crisis, in an opinion piece published by the New York Times.

Seinfeld penned Monday’s concise op-ed as a response to the coronavirus-themed essay “NYC is dead forever. Here's why,” written by former hedge-fund manager and comedy club owner James Altucher.

In his article, Seinfeld argues that, despite the ongoing job and economic crises, plus the Covid-19 pandemic. New York City will “bounce back.” He goes on to proclaim that “the real, tough New Yorkers” would understand this.

“This stupid virus will give up eventually. The same way you have,” the comedian wrote, addressing Altucher. “See you at the club,” he concluded.

Seinfeld’s words did not seem to resonate with many of the readers, though. Twitter users mostly pointed out the irony of one of the world’s richest comedians telling New Yorkers to toughen up in the face of unprecedented crises.

His critics suggested that, since Seinfeld has an “insane amount of money,” his take on the state of the city may not be applicable to regular people’s lives.

Some commentators took their issues with the comedian more personally, saying that he must have “an ego problem” to make such grand assumptions about New York as a whole.

At the same time, there were those who thought Seinfeld “nailed it” and said that, like him, they can’t take seriously the “idea of NYC falling apart.”

So far, Covid-19 has led to over 23,000 deaths in New York City alone. During the subsequent economic crisis, millions of Americans have found themselves out of a job, evicted, or both.

Also on rt.com Is the pandemic over? Cuomo slated for writing BOOK on his Covid 'leadership' after disastrous nursing home order & high NY deaths

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies