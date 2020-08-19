Even liberal Stephen Colbert slams Clinton for laughable DNC speech lecturing Trump on Oval Office behavior

Incredibly, Bill Clinton has had the temerity to lecture Donald Trump on White House behavior. The stunning display of gall was too much for even arch-liberal Stephen Colbert, who reminded Clinton of his own Oval Office escapades.

For some reason, the Democratic Party thought it would be a good idea to have the ex-president address its national convention on Tuesday. This choice became even more awkward as photos of Clinton receiving a massage from one of pedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s victims had surfaced just hours before the speech.

But the worst decision of the whole sorry mess was surely the 74-year-old electing to lecture the sitting president on the importance of the Oval Office, and taking him to task over his conduct.

Clinton, who used the Oval Office for sexual encounters with an intern during his presidency, said the office is supposed to be a “command center” and Trump had turned it into a “storm center”. OK, Bill.

Colbert mocked the Democrats’ choice of speaker and Clinton’s choice of topic, saying: “I don’t think Bill Clinton gets to lecture anyone on what should happen in the Oval Office.”

“Those in glass houses should not be allowed near the interns,” he added. Clinton lied under oath about his sexual encounters with intern Monica Lewinsky, leading to his impeachment in 1998.

The last person that should tell anyone what to do in the Oval Office is pervert Bill Clinton. — C3 (@C_3C_3) August 19, 2020

Social media was flooded with people expressing similar views to the late-night TV host. The Trump War Room Twitter account, which is part of Trump’s fundraising team, was one of many noting that Clinton was “the last person who should be giving lectures on what should or should not be happening in the Oval Office.”

One of Clinton’s accusers, Juanita Broaddrick, who alleged that Clinton raped her while he was attorney general of Arkansas in the late 1970s, also posted a blistering reply. “There are good men and there are bad men. Bill Clinton is a very bad man,” she wrote.

There are good men and there are bad men. Bill Clinton is a very bad manWhat’s worse....the DNC knows it. — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) August 19, 2020

Countless other commenters expressed their surprise at the DNC’s choice of Clinton. Numerous others added that the decision was even more inexplicable in the aftermath of the Epstein victim photos emerging.

how is bill clinton still speaking at the DNC convention directly after being heavily incriminated by the ghislane maxwell documents and newly released pictures of him being massaged by an epstein girl..... truly amazing stuff — 𝖘𝖖𝖚𝖓𝖙𝖔 (@squnto) August 19, 2020 Did Bill Clinton give his speech for the Democrat convention from his own house or from Jeffrey Epstein’s island? — Emerald Robinson ✝️ (@EmeraldRobinson) August 19, 2020

