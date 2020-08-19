WATCH: Huge blaze at Texas plastic facility following major explosion

A huge contingent of police and fire fighters have been deployed following an apparent explosion and subsequent fire at the Poly America plant in Grand Prairie,Texas.

There was a huge response by emergency services shortly after midnight local time. Eyewitness video from the scene shows huge flames licking the night sky as vast plumes of smoke fill the area.

There have, as yet, been no reports of injuries or fatalities in the incident but investigations have begun.

Poly America claims to be the world's largest producer of construction film and America's largest producer of trash bags.

Fire at the Poly-America in Grand Prairie. Got this video from a friend. pic.twitter.com/ldm6yU3D7L — Jacob Sanchez (@TheJacobSanchez) August 19, 2020

Firefighters would only confirm that they were working on a fire located at the same address as Poly America. Eyewitnesses also reported seeing the enormous blaze engulfing part of the facility.

