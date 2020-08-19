 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘A very balls out move’: Bill Clinton slams Trump for not ‘taking responsibility’ while backing Biden’s 2020 bid

19 Aug, 2020 02:16
Former US President Bill Clinton took aim at the Trump administration’s pandemic response in his speech to the Democratic convention, saying it has been “only chaos” while urging voters to send Joe Biden to the Oval Office.

“Denying, distracting and demeaning work great if you’re trying to entertain or inflame, but in a real crisis, it collapses like a house of cards,” Clinton said of President Donald Trump’s handling of the ongoing health crisis.

There’s only chaos. Just one thing never changes—his determination to deny responsibility and shift the blame. The buck never stops there.

Taking Trump to task for repeatedly claiming the virus would “soon disappear” while he “bragged about what a great job he was doing,” Clinton said the president had made “Covid hit us harder than it had to” on multiple fronts, pointing to comparatively high death and case numbers while observing that the US is the “only major industrial economy to have its unemployment rate triple.”

The ex-commander in chief went on to endorse Biden’s 2020 run for the presidency, putting voters in the position of an employer who will have to “renew [Trump’s] contract or hire someone else.”

In this job interview the difference is stark. You know what Donald Trump will do with four more years: blame, bully and belittle. And you know what Joe Biden will do: build back better.

