‘A very balls out move’: Bill Clinton slams Trump for not ‘taking responsibility’ while backing Biden’s 2020 bid

Former US President Bill Clinton took aim at the Trump administration’s pandemic response in his speech to the Democratic convention, saying it has been “only chaos” while urging voters to send Joe Biden to the Oval Office.

“Denying, distracting and demeaning work great if you’re trying to entertain or inflame, but in a real crisis, it collapses like a house of cards,” Clinton said of President Donald Trump’s handling of the ongoing health crisis.

There’s only chaos. Just one thing never changes—his determination to deny responsibility and shift the blame. The buck never stops there.

Listen to Clinton! He knows all about "Denying, distracting and demeaning". He looked into a camera and told America that he didn't do Monica, and then redefined the word "is". He thinks we don't remember how Hillary got Bill big $$$ for short speeches. — Iva Faith Inham (@IvaFaithInham) August 19, 2020

Taking Trump to task for repeatedly claiming the virus would “soon disappear” while he “bragged about what a great job he was doing,” Clinton said the president had made “Covid hit us harder than it had to” on multiple fronts, pointing to comparatively high death and case numbers while observing that the US is the “only major industrial economy to have its unemployment rate triple.”

Bill Clinton is out here talking about "denying responsibility and shifting blame" in a very balls out move — Diana Hussein 🇱🇧 (@heyadiana) August 19, 2020

The ex-commander in chief went on to endorse Biden’s 2020 run for the presidency, putting voters in the position of an employer who will have to “renew [Trump’s] contract or hire someone else.”

Having Bill Clinton talk about taking responsibility and not shifting blame is pretty tone deaf. #DemConvention — Ed Stetzer (@edstetzer) August 19, 2020

In this job interview the difference is stark. You know what Donald Trump will do with four more years: blame, bully and belittle. And you know what Joe Biden will do: build back better.

Also on rt.com ‘Can’t make this up’: Photos of Bill Clinton being MASSAGED by Epstein ‘sex slave’ surfaces just in time for Dem convention speech

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!