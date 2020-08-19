 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Colin ‘WMD hoaxer’ Powell who lied US into disastrous Iraq war promises Biden will bring their ‘shared values’ back to White House

19 Aug, 2020 03:21
©  Reuters / Ray Stubblebine / Mark Makela
Former Secretary of State Colin Powell gave a full-throated endorsement of 2020 Democratic nominee Joe Biden, saying the two shared common values while slamming the Trump administration for sowing division between Americans.

The retired Bush-era diplomat and former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff addressed the second night of the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday, insisting that Biden would restore the country’s “leadership and moral authority,” and that Trump could only offer “flattery to dictators and despots.”

“Our country needs a commander in chief who takes care of our troops, in the same way he would his own family,” Powell said during his short speech. “For Joe Biden, that doesn’t need teaching. It comes from the experience he shares with millions of military families, sending his beloved son off to war and praying to God he would come home safe.”

Joe Biden will be a president we will all be proud to salute... You will never doubt that he will stand with our friends, and stand up to our adversaries, never the other way around.

Though Powell had already thrown his weight behind Biden’s candidacy in June – the latest in a series of Democratic candidates he has supported in recent years, among them Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton – until Tuesday he had never addressed a Democratic convention.

His talk of “shared values” and moral superiority elicited some backlash online, however, as critics rushed to recall Powell’s key role in launching the ill-fated invasion of Iraq in 2003, in which over a million Iraqis lost their lives to violence and deprivation, in addition to thousands of American servicemen. 

Powell devoted the latter half of his speech to further castigate President Trump, saying the country is “divided” with “a president doing everything in his power to make it that way, and keep it that way.”

What a difference it will make to have a president who unites us, who restores our strength and our soul.

