Colin ‘WMD hoaxer’ Powell who lied US into disastrous Iraq war promises Biden will bring their ‘shared values’ back to White House

Former Secretary of State Colin Powell gave a full-throated endorsement of 2020 Democratic nominee Joe Biden, saying the two shared common values while slamming the Trump administration for sowing division between Americans.

The retired Bush-era diplomat and former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff addressed the second night of the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday, insisting that Biden would restore the country’s “leadership and moral authority,” and that Trump could only offer “flattery to dictators and despots.”

Colin Powell is a Neocon WMD hoaxer, so of course he's appearing at the #DemConvention to endorse Establishment's puppet and denounce President Trump. — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) August 19, 2020

“Our country needs a commander in chief who takes care of our troops, in the same way he would his own family,” Powell said during his short speech. “For Joe Biden, that doesn’t need teaching. It comes from the experience he shares with millions of military families, sending his beloved son off to war and praying to God he would come home safe.”

Joe Biden will be a president we will all be proud to salute... You will never doubt that he will stand with our friends, and stand up to our adversaries, never the other way around.

Though Powell had already thrown his weight behind Biden’s candidacy in June – the latest in a series of Democratic candidates he has supported in recent years, among them Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton – until Tuesday he had never addressed a Democratic convention.

Colin Powell is speaking at the Democratic convention tonight. The evidence is overwhelming that he consciously lied in his Iraq WMD presentation at the UN in 2003: https://t.co/fAxYShTBre — Jon Schwarz (@schwarz) August 18, 2020

His talk of “shared values” and moral superiority elicited some backlash online, however, as critics rushed to recall Powell’s key role in launching the ill-fated invasion of Iraq in 2003, in which over a million Iraqis lost their lives to violence and deprivation, in addition to thousands of American servicemen.

Amusing to see people who screamed about the Iraq War now celebrate one of its architects all because they hate the guy in the WH more than they love consistency. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) August 19, 2020

Powell devoted the latter half of his speech to further castigate President Trump, saying the country is “divided” with “a president doing everything in his power to make it that way, and keep it that way.”

What a difference it will make to have a president who unites us, who restores our strength and our soul.

