Pentagon ‘reviewing’ report of near-COLLISION between drone & Air Force One with Trump on board

17 Aug, 2020 23:59
The US Air Force said it is probing a near-miss between a plane carrying President Donald Trump and an object believed to be a drone. The close call came just before the craft touched down at Andrews Air Base in Maryland.

The 89th Airlift Wing said it “is aware of the report” and that “the matter is under review,” in a brief statement on Monday, adding that the aircraft carrying the president “landed safely without incident.”

The potentially disastrous mishap unfolded on Sunday, first reported by the AFP’s Sebastian Smith, who was on board the flight. Taking to Twitter, Smith said that just prior to landing at Andrews, “while descending, we flew right over a small object, remarkably close to the president’s plane,” adding that the device “resembled a drone.” 

Another reporter on board also noted the incident, relaying that “multiple” other passengers saw the object as well.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

