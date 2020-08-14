The Irony: MSNBC's Donny Deutsch repents for saying 'yellow man'...in the middle of rant calling Trump supporters racist

While branding one third of Americans “racists” for supporting Donald Trump, MSNBC host Donny Deutsch used the term “yellow.” Deutsch later apologized for the racial slur, but not to the millions he accused of racism, however.

Liberal author Deutsch made his apology on Friday not long after using the term “yellow man,” typically used by racists to refer to Chinese people, on MSNBC’s ‘Morning Joe.’

“Earlier, I was very passionate. I was talking about racism in this country, about how that’s the only reason I can at this point believe people vote for Donald Trump,” he said. “I was saying white people are afraid of the Black man, the brown man, I used the term ‘yellow man.’ That’s a stupid term.”

“I was just trying to make a point and I apologize if I offended anybody,” he added. “People who know me know where my heart is.”

Ironically, the slip-up occurred when Deutsch was ranting against those who support the president and slamming them as racists.

“How do one in three Americans still believe this man about corona or anything? The answer is only one thing: One in three Americans are racists,” Deutsch assuredly declared during his ‘Joe’ appearance.

“One in three Americans are terrified that this country, by the year 2040, is not going to be majority white,” he continued. “That the black man or brown man or the yellow man or woman are going to come and take their jobs and take away their suburbs and scare them.”

Deutsch not only targeted the supposed “one in three” Americans who support the president, but slammed Trump as a racist as well for refusing to dismiss the conspiracy theory that Joe Biden’s vice presidential pick, Kamala Harris, cannot serve as president due to both her parents being immigrants, a notion that has been almost entirely dismissed.

“It’s no coincidence yesterday Trump brought up Kamala Harris and the whole birther thing. That is the only explanation, because you can’t even point to the economy anymore. That is it ... one in three Americans are racist in this country,” Deutsch said.

Co-host Mika Brzezinski never flagged Deutsch’s “yellow man” comment during the interview and simply responded to his theory, “It’s pathetic.” Deutsch was the one who later asked for a small segment to apologize.

