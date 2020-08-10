 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Hundreds of looters raid Chicago after riots break out over police shooting (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

10 Aug, 2020 09:47
©  Twitter / @paigexfry
Chicago has been gripped by large-scale rioting and looting, believed to have been sparked by a police shooting in the city. Law enforcement are reportedly struggling to restore order.

Social media was flooded with photographs and videos showing widespread chaos in the city. Footage shows large crowds walking through the streets with looted merchandise, as people rush in and out of stores. 

According to eyewitness reports, looters targeted large department stores such as Macy’s and Nordstrom, as well as luxury shops including Gucci, Louis Vuitton and even a Tesla dealership. Countless other businesses were also reportedly ransacked. 

Police are still trying to clear the streets, according to reports. In one video, a rioter throws an object at a cop, hitting him in the face. A group of officers then charges at the crowd as people scream and run away. 

The mayhem comes hours after violent protests broke out over a police shooting. Police officials claim that the suspect involved was armed and had fired on and wounded an officer. They said that misinformation and rumors began to spread about the incident, sparking the unrest.

