Trump signs executive order on ‘threat posed by TikTok,’ invoking emergency economic powers against app's Chinese owner

US President Donald Trump has issued an executive order addressing what it dubbed a technological “national emergency,” invoking special economic powers to bar all transactions with the owner of Chinese video app TikTok.

Citing the “threat posed by TikTok,” the president signed an order on Thursday prohibiting “any transaction by any person… subject to the jurisdiction of the United States, with ByteDance Ltd.,” the Beijing-based tech firm that owns the platform.

“The spread in the United States of mobile applications developed and owned by companies in the People's Republic of China continues to threaten the national security, foreign policy, and economy of the United States,” the White House said in a release announcing the order, noting the ban would take effect in 45 days.

At this time, action must be taken to address the threat posed by one mobile application in particular, TikTok.

After that 45-day period, the Secretary of Commerce will identify particular transactions the government wishes to block, according to the order.

The move comes after a previous threat from the administration to rein in the Chinese firm, with Trump vowing to ban it from the country outright late last week, saying he could sign an executive order or invoke emergency economic powers to do so. Thursday’s measure appears to have done both, as it cites the 1977 International Emergency Economic Powers Act, among other executive authorities.

