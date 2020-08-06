 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘These are killers’: Giuliani blasts BLM as ‘terrorist group’ that ‘hate white people’

6 Aug, 2020 20:33
‘These are killers’: Giuliani blasts BLM as ‘terrorist group’ that ‘hate white people’
©  REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Rudy Giuliani, a lawyer for President Donald Trump, has slammed Black Lives Matter as a “domestic terrorist organization” full of “killers” who “hate white people” and want to “overthrow our way of life.”

Trump and officials from his administration have been critical of aspects of the BLM protests happening across the country, but none have gone as far as Giuliani did on Thursday’s ‘Fox & Friends.’

The former New York City mayor compared BLM to the left-wing Antifa group, labeling both “domestic terrorist organizations.”

Do you know who knows that best? African-Americans. I’ve actually had them tell me, why aren’t they classified as a terrorist group. Just because they are black, nobody can say it?

He added BLM and other liberal groups hate “white men especially” and want to do away with the traditional nuclear family.

“These are killers and people who hate white people. They are people who hate white men in particular, and they want to do away with mother/father family. They don’t think fathers are necessary,” he said.

Giuliani did clarify that it’s the Black Lives Matter group he takes issue with, and not the phrase itself.

Even so, Giuliani’s harsh comments have not earned him much support on the Left.

In a Wednesday interview with the podcast ‘The Pod’s Honest Truth,’ the lawyer actually suggested that BLM is “close” to being designated a domestic terrorist group.

“This organization is this close to being able to be designated as a domestic terrorist organization,” he said, adding that there are already the “beginnings of a pretty good case” available based on the group’s actions at protests thus far. 

