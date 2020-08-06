‘These are killers’: Giuliani blasts BLM as ‘terrorist group’ that ‘hate white people’

Rudy Giuliani, a lawyer for President Donald Trump, has slammed Black Lives Matter as a “domestic terrorist organization” full of “killers” who “hate white people” and want to “overthrow our way of life.”

Trump and officials from his administration have been critical of aspects of the BLM protests happening across the country, but none have gone as far as Giuliani did on Thursday’s ‘Fox & Friends.’

The former New York City mayor compared BLM to the left-wing Antifa group, labeling both “domestic terrorist organizations.”

Do you know who knows that best? African-Americans. I’ve actually had them tell me, why aren’t they classified as a terrorist group. Just because they are black, nobody can say it?

He added BLM and other liberal groups hate “white men especially” and want to do away with the traditional nuclear family.

“These are killers and people who hate white people. They are people who hate white men in particular, and they want to do away with mother/father family. They don’t think fathers are necessary,” he said.

Rudy Giuliani calls Black Lives Matter "a domestic terrorist group" run by the Weather Underground: "These are killers, and these are people who hate white people. They're people who hate white men in particular. And they want to do away with a mother-father family."

Giuliani did clarify that it’s the Black Lives Matter group he takes issue with, and not the phrase itself.

Even so, Giuliani’s harsh comments have not earned him much support on the Left.

The pregnant pause before Ainsley 'clarifies' that he is not calling black people terrorists, just "the group that is yelling fry em like bacon," a reference to 1 chant at 1 protest in 2014 that Fox News has obsessed over ever since, like they used to with Kaepernick's pig socks

"These are killers, and these are people who hate white people. They're people who hate white men in particular. And they want to do away with a mother-father family," Mr Giuliani said on Fox and Friends, although ample evidence debunks that claim.

I believe Black Lives Matter and I do not hate white people. Last chance I checked I was a white person. it is about being treated fairly. Asking not to be killed because you were stopped with a tail light out is a threat to this country.

Wouldn't they have killed some people by now if they are killers? I mean they've been in existence for six years

In a Wednesday interview with the podcast ‘The Pod’s Honest Truth,’ the lawyer actually suggested that BLM is “close” to being designated a domestic terrorist group.

“This organization is this close to being able to be designated as a domestic terrorist organization,” he said, adding that there are already the “beginnings of a pretty good case” available based on the group’s actions at protests thus far.

