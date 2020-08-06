 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Is this it?’ Anti-Trump #Resistance thrilled as NYT says Deutsche Bank ‘complied with subpoena,’ NY AG preps ‘major announcement’

6 Aug, 2020 05:21
‘Is this it?’ Anti-Trump #Resistance thrilled as NYT says Deutsche Bank ‘complied with subpoena,’ NY AG preps ‘major announcement’
Critics of President Donald Trump are again convinced the ‘walls are closing in’ on the US commander-in-chief, excited by reports that his bank complied with a subpoena from New York prosecutors as part of a broad criminal probe.

The New York Times reported on Wednesday that prosecutors looking into Trump’s tax records had subpoenaed his decades-long lender, Deutsche Bank, sometime last year, suggesting the document request was part of an investigation larger in scope than was previously known. The bank reportedly complied with the subpoena, handing over “detailed records, including financial statements and other materials that Mr. Trump had provided to the bank as he sought loans,” the Times said.

Simultaneously, a statement from New York State Attorney General Letitia James teased a “major national announcement” on Thursday, though did not elaborate on what it might be.

Taken together, the NYT report and James’ cryptic comment have sent the internet rumor mill into overdrive, with members of the anti-Trump #Resistance musing that the probe would finally lead to the president’s downfall, after scandals from Russiagate to Ukrainegate failed to produce indictments or see him removed from office.

Some critics were more specific, speculating that Trump would be charged with “bank fraud” and wind up in prison.

Some observers were less willing to indulge in guesswork, however, with skeptics, including journalist Yashar Ali, casting doubt on the predictions that Trump would soon be behind bars, recalling the countless forecasts of imminent indictment for the president during the Russiagate probe.

Despite hundreds of press reports and fevered Twitter threads to that effect, no charges were ever forthcoming for the sitting US president, with Robert Mueller’s probe failing to prove a widely-alleged conspiracy with Moscow.

Others noted that New York Governor Andrew Cuomo had recently indicated he was mulling a lawsuit against the Trump administration, proposing that James’ announcement may be related, and have nothing to do with the probe involving Deutsche Bank.

Conservative blogger Mike Cernovich appeared concerned the dire predictions from Trump’s detractors may hold some weight, however, arguing the president could become the victim of a desperate last-ditch politicized investigation ahead of the November election.

